Learn to prepare idiyappam, a rice noodle and Kerala style Vegetable ishtu or Stew
- Idiyappam is one of the popular breakfast which tastes best, when it is paired with stew. Idiappam is also known as nool pottu or noolappam and in English it is called string hooper.
- Idiyappam can be made in mere 10 minutes. Let's learn this easy recipe.
Everyone loves Dosa, Idli and wada, all of these are from South Indian Cuisine. Some dishes from the south India, has got global popularity while others still remain to be less explored.
Idyappam is made using rice flour, which is pressed into noodles into a flat disc-like shape and steamed. The above dish is very popular in Sri Lanka, in south India, white rice is used whereas in Sri Lanka it is common to spot white and brown rice.
First step, you need to dry roast the rice flour and keep aside to cool.
Second step, add water in a pan and add some oil in it.
Third step add the rice flour and mix until you get a soft dough like consistency
Fourth Place the banana leaves on the idli maker and grease the leaves
Fifth step, transfer the rice flour dough in the idiyappam maker and make string like noodles on each cavity
Sixth step, steam the idiyappam for sometime and idiyappam is ready.
Vegetable Ishutu or Stew
Ishutu , this dish is mild in spice level and it has got a slightly sweet taste from the coconut milk. The Ishtu, is usually served in breakfast and it makes a classic combination with Appam, idiyappam and bread.
Ingredients
Potato: two medium -sized, diced
carrot -1/2 cup, diced
Green Peas -1/2 cup (see tips below)
Green Beans -1/2 cup, cut to 1-inch length
onion -1 medium sized, sliced
Garlic -1 tsp, finely chopped
Ginger -1 tsp, finely chopped
Green Chillies -3 numbers, slit (adjust according to your spice level(
curry leaves -1 sprig
cinnamon – 2 sticks
cloves -3 numbers
cardamom -3 number
black pepper -1/2 tsp crushed
Thick coconut milk – 1 cup
Water -1/2 to 1 cup or as needed
Coconut oil -2 tbsp
Salt
Preparation method
Take a kadai, heat the coconut oil, then add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger, slightly saute
Add sliced onion, curry leaves, green chillies, salt and saute til the onion turn translucent
Then add green peas, green beans and saute for 5 minutes
Add carrot and saute for another 3 to 4 minutes
Add potato and crushed pepper. Mix everything well
Add one cup thin coconut milk and water as needed. Add more salt if required
Cover it and cook till the vegetable becomes soft. You might also use the pressure cooker for faster cooking
Add thick coconut milk. Check the salt again, add more salt if required.
Simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes, do not boil
Switch off the flame, when it starts boiling
Serve with Appam, idiyappam or bread
Tips to be followed
If you are using dried green peas, take ¼ cup of peas and soak it for about 8 hours or overnight
Do not overboil the stew after adding thick coconut milk
You can prepare the stew by using the potatoes alone
You can also add cauliflower to the curry.