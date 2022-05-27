Learn to prepare idiyappam, a rice noodle and Kerala style Vegetable ishtu or Stew

Everyone loves Dosa, Idli and wada, all of these are from South Indian Cuisine. Some dishes from the south India, has got global popularity while others still remain to be less explored.

Idiyappam is one of the popular breakfast which tastes best, when it is paired with stew. Idiappam is also known as nool pottu or noolappam and in English it is called string hooper.

Idyappam is made using rice flour, which is pressed into noodles into a flat disc-like shape and steamed. The above dish is very popular in Sri Lanka, in south India, white rice is used whereas in Sri Lanka it is common to spot white and brown rice.

Idiyappam can be made in mere 10 minutes. Let's learn this easy recipe.

First step, you need to dry roast the rice flour and keep aside to cool.

Second step, add water in a pan and add some oil in it.

Third step add the rice flour and mix until you get a soft dough like consistency

Fourth Place the banana leaves on the idli maker and grease the leaves

Fifth step, transfer the rice flour dough in the idiyappam maker and make string like noodles on each cavity

Sixth step, steam the idiyappam for sometime and idiyappam is ready.

Vegetable Ishutu or Stew

Ishutu , this dish is mild in spice level and it has got a slightly sweet taste from the coconut milk. The Ishtu, is usually served in breakfast and it makes a classic combination with Appam, idiyappam and bread.

Ingredients

Potato: two medium -sized, diced

carrot -1/2 cup, diced

Green Peas -1/2 cup (see tips below)

Green Beans -1/2 cup, cut to 1-inch length

onion -1 medium sized, sliced

Garlic -1 tsp, finely chopped

Ginger -1 tsp, finely chopped

Green Chillies -3 numbers, slit (adjust according to your spice level(

curry leaves -1 sprig

cinnamon – 2 sticks

cloves -3 numbers

cardamom -3 number

black pepper -1/2 tsp crushed

Thick coconut milk – 1 cup

Water -1/2 to 1 cup or as needed

Coconut oil -2 tbsp

Salt

Preparation method

Take a kadai, heat the coconut oil, then add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, garlic and ginger, slightly saute

Add sliced onion, curry leaves, green chillies, salt and saute til the onion turn translucent

Then add green peas, green beans and saute for 5 minutes

Add carrot and saute for another 3 to 4 minutes

Add potato and crushed pepper. Mix everything well

Add one cup thin coconut milk and water as needed. Add more salt if required

Cover it and cook till the vegetable becomes soft. You might also use the pressure cooker for faster cooking

Add thick coconut milk. Check the salt again, add more salt if required.

Simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes, do not boil

Switch off the flame, when it starts boiling

Serve with Appam, idiyappam or bread

Tips to be followed

If you are using dried green peas, take ¼ cup of peas and soak it for about 8 hours or overnight

Do not overboil the stew after adding thick coconut milk

You can prepare the stew by using the potatoes alone

You can also add cauliflower to the curry.