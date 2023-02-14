Learn to prepare Nungu Sarbath : Rare Indian summer Fruit
Highlights
- Ice apple is typically a summer, it is coolant
- This low calorie watery fruit ice apple is an ideal fruit to lose weight. The presence of water helps you keep satiated for a long period of time and also help in losing the excess weight naturally.
Nungu in tamil, in gujarati, this summer delicious and rare fruit is also called tadgola, these are fruits of palm tree,
They are soft, juicy,grey whitish, both sweet as well cool fruit, which is covered with a cream cover, which taste bitter, this is found in group of three inside the palm fruits, usually it is available in the month of summer
You must the clean nunggus or tadgolas off the cream cover,
To prepare this simple sarbath, you need the following ingredients
- 5 Tadgolas
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp rose syrup
- Crushed ice
Take a tall cocktail glass and put the crushed ice till ¾ of the glass and add the mixed and blended mixture
Garnish it with lemon slice, mint leaves.
