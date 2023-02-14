Learn to prepare Nungu Sarbath : Rare Indian summer Fruit

Nungu in tamil, in gujarati, this summer delicious and rare fruit is also called tadgola, these are fruits of palm tree,



They are soft, juicy,grey whitish, both sweet as well cool fruit, which is covered with a cream cover, which taste bitter, this is found in group of three inside the palm fruits, usually it is available in the month of summer

You must the clean nunggus or tadgolas off the cream cover,

To prepare this simple sarbath, you need the following ingredients

- 5 Tadgolas

- 2 tsp sugar

- 1 tsp rose syrup

- Crushed ice

Take a tall cocktail glass and put the crushed ice till ¾ of the glass and add the mixed and blended mixture

Garnish it with lemon slice, mint leaves.