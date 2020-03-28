Lock Down Special Recipes: South Indian Special 'Coconut Rice' To Make Your Tummy Happy

It's dinner time… As it is lockdown period and weekend as well, why can't you surprise your family with an amazing recipe? To stay fit and healthy it is said to have a light and easily digestible recipes for suppers.

So, we Hans India suggest our readers to go with South Indian special 'Coconut Rice' which is very healthy and easy to make as well.

Here is the recipe my dear readers… Have a look and prepare it within minutes!

Ingredients Needed

• 1/2 Cup Freshly Grated Coconut

• 2 1/2 Cups Cooked Rice

• 2 Tbsp Sesame Seeds (Til)

• 1 Tsp Ghee

• 3 Tbsp Cashewnuts (Kaju)

• 2 Tsp Oil

• 1 Tsp Urad Dal (Split Black Lentils)

• 1 Tsp Chana Dal (Split Bengal Gram)

• 1 Tsp Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

• 1 Tsp Mustard Seeds (Rai / Sarson)

• 1 Whole Dry Kashmiri Red Chilli

• 7 To 8 Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta)

• 1/2 Tsp Asafoetida (Hing)

• 2 Tsp Finely Chopped Green Chillies

• Salt To Taste

Process

• Although the list of ingredients is long, but the process is easy. First, you need to prepare the sesame seeds powder… Take a pan and dry roast the sesame seeds and then let them cool down. Now, grind them into a fine powder. That's it! Sesame seeds powder is ready.

• Next, add ghee to the pan and roast the cashew nuts. Set them aside and then add a few drops of oil to the same kadai.

• Next goes urad dal and chana dal… Saute them for 30 seconds and then goes cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida. Saute them on a medium flame for almost one minute and then add sesame powder, green chillies and coconut.

• Mix them for a while and then add cooked rice and salt. Mix them well and then leave it on medium fame for almost 3 minutes. Keep stirring to avoid lumps.

That's it! The hot and scrumptious 'Coconut Rice' is ready to hit your tummies…

We though love having tasty 'Coconut Rice' with family… Do the same and create a healthy environment on your dinner table! Those fun-filled arguments definitely add extra taste to the dish…



