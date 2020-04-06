Look At The Bollywood Boys Having Fun In Kitchen

Corona has made everyone sit at home and relax for a few days. For celebrities, it's an unplanned break and thus everyone are enjoying it to the core. Coming to Bollywood, these guys are just awesome! Along with creating awareness with their social media posts, they are also showing off their fun side.

Be it exercise, cooking or playing with kids, these guys are showing the best side of them. Today we have found the best boys of B-Town in the kitchen!!!

Yes… Bollywood hunks Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are seen enjoying in their kitchens… So, we Hans India have come up with their amazing posts for our readers!

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is seen along with his cutie puppy in the kitchen preparing something yummy. He is seen enjoying music and baking a delicious dish.



Vicky Kaushal



And here comes our Omelette flipper 'Vicky Kaushal'… Yes! This man has joined the elite club of Omelet-Flippers and is seen enjoying the best moment with all funky add-ons. The yummy omelette is seen with all needed colourful ingredients… This yummy dish just made us go mouthwatering!!!



You killed it boys… Enjoy this lock down period and stay safe at home!!!