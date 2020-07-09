X
Mandira Bedi Adds A Twist To Her Regular Coffee Making It Healthy And Chilled

Highlights

Well, is your Thursday morning seems boring??? What if we say, have a cuppa of chilled coffee?

Yes… Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi showed us a simple way to boost the mood and enjoy the morning coffee adding a twist to the regular ones.

She doled out that, one can go with adding 'My Protein Impact Whey Protein' powder to their regular coffee and turn it into a healthy and tasty one. This turns out into a 'Cold Coffee' adding an amazing taste to your last mornings.

Loving my cup of coffee with a twist of protein ... I think you'll enjoy it too... Try it and let me know in the comments below if you like it. Ingredients: -2 tbsp coffee powder -2 tbsp hot water -200 ml milk - 2 scoops of Myprotein 1) Whisk the coffee powder with hot water until it is has a creamy texture. I don't use sugar but you can add it in if you wish. 2) Add Myprotein powder to milk in a shaker SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE! 3) Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the protein milk to it. Top it off with a dollop or two of the coffee mix. Enjoy your amazing protein coffee and use my code GETFITWITHMANDY for exclusive offers on @myproteinin products! @criessepr #getfitwithmandy #myprotein #fuelyourambition #teammyp

In this post, Mandira showed off how to go with a Cold Coffee in a simple way!!! Look into the process and make it on your own…

Ingredients Needed

• 2 tbsp coffee powder

• 2 tbsp hot water

• 200 ml milk

• -2 scoops of Myprotein

Process

• First, you need to whisk the coffee powder with hot water until it turns into a creamy texture. Mandira also said she doesn't sugar, but one can add it according to their taste.

• Then comes the 'Myprotein Powder', add it to the milk in a shaker and SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE!

• Finally, fill the glass with ice cubes and add the protein milk to it. Top it off with a dollop or two of the coffee mix.

• That's it! Your healthy and chilled 'Coffee' is ready to gulp down…

So guys, now a 'Cold Coffee' can also be a healthy one…

