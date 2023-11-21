MasterChef India’s kitchen welcomes MasterChef India Telugu’s judges for Sustainability Challenge

MasterChef India takes a flavourful turn as the judges of MasterChef India - Telugu, Chef Chalapathi Rao, Chef Sanjay Thumma, and Chef Nikitha Umesh, step into the kitchen as guest judges for the latest challenge. Adding their unique touch to the competition, they unveil the Sustainability Challenge, pushing home cooks to explore the vast potential of coconut in their creations.

As per the challenge, home cooks participating in the Sustainability Challenge must adopt the principles of sustainability, using coconut as the primary ingredient. The challenge is intensified by the introduction of a coconut tree adorned with coconuts in various forms and products. To further push the boundaries of creativity, participants are required to incorporate at least four different coconut-based ingredients from the racks.

Chef Sanjay Thumma shared his perspective on the challenge, saying, “The Sustainability Challenge pushed home cooks to think beyond conventional ingredients and embrace an eco-friendlier approach. It was incredible to see how these talented individuals transformed coconut-based ingredients into gastronomic wonders. This challenge was about showcasing their skills and promoting sustainability through cooking.”

Chef Nikitha Umesh emphasized the significance of sustainability in cooking, stating, “As chefs, we have a responsibility to promote sustainable practices in the kitchen. This challenge showcased the versatility of coconut while encouraging contestants to think about the impact of their culinary choices on the environment. It was heartening to witness the next generation of chefs embrace these values and incorporate them into their cooking.”

Chef Chalapathi Rao added, “Along with testing the technical skills of the home cooks, the Sustainability Challenge pushed them to think sustainably. This challenge was all about showcasing the incredible range this super food yet humble ingredient has to offer.”

Meanwhile, MasterChef India continues to raise the bar with its digital-exclusive season on Sony LIV, featuring Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra at the helm. After MasterChef India, Sony LIV is all set to bring MasterChef India – Tamil and Telugu soon!

