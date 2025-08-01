Live
- Mamata Banerjee's livelihood promise to Bengali migrant workers leaves state govt 'in a fix'
- Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; mini-truck swept away
- My priority is sustainable farming, rural prosperity: Maharashtra's new agriculture minister
- First unit of Yadadri Thermal Power station dedicated to nation
- North Korea slams US, Japan for turning alliance into 'nuclear' coalition
- Meta’s AI Chief Yann LeCun Warns Musk’s Plan to Merge Research and Engineering May Stifle AI Innovation
- 'Operation Milap': 142 missing children, adults reunited by South-West Delhi Police in July
- Top South Korean, US diplomats reiterate 'resolute' commitment to North Korean denuclearisation
- SC declines plea to bring political parties under anti-sexual harassment law
- Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices
Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices
A rich, aromatic delicacy where tender mutton shanks meet slow-cooked perfection and royal Mughlai flavors
Nalli Nihari, a dish with roots in Mughlai kitchens, is a timeless symbol of royal indulgence and soulful cooking. Traditionally prepared overnight for breakfast after morning prayers, Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton delicacy that balances hearty spices with melt-in-the-mouth tenderness. Crafted by Chef Kishor Singh, Sous Chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar. This recipe uses succulent mutton shanks, aromatic whole spices, and a special nihari masala, cooked gently on dum to release deep, layered flavors. Finished with roasted besan for a silky texture and enriched with ghee, it’s an unforgettable treat. Garnished with fresh ginger and green chillies, Nalli Nihari is best paired with naan or khameeri roti, making it a meal fit for royalty.
Ingredients:
1. Mutton Nalli (shank) – 4 nos
2. Sliced Onions – 200 gm (for cooking)
3.Sliced Onions – 200 gm (for garnish)
4. Ginger-Garlic Paste – 15 gm
5. Salt – 5 gm
6. Yellow Chilli Powder – 5 gm
7. Turmeric Powder – 2 gm
8. Red Chilli Powder – 2 gm
9. Shan Nihari Masala – 10 gm
10. Mutton Stock – 200 ml
11. Fennel Seeds – 5 gm
12. Cloves – 5 gm
13. Paan ki Jadd (Betel Root) – 2 gm
14. Khus ki Jadd (Vetiver Root) – 2 gm
15. Black Cardamom – 2 gm
16. Green Cardamom – 2 gm
17. Besan (Gram Flour) – 15 gm
18. Ghee – 50 gm + 30 gm (for finishing)
Method:
1. Prepare the Base:
Heat 50 gm ghee in a heavy-bottomed vessel or lagan. Add whole spices (fennel, cloves, black and green cardamom) and let them crackle.
2. Cook the Onions:
Add 200 gm sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.
3. Add Aromatics & Meat:
Stir in the ginger-garlic paste, then add the mutton nalli pieces. Sear the meat until lightly browned.
4. Spice It Up:
Add salt, yellow chilli powder, turmeric, and red chilli powder. Stir well to coat the meat evenly.
5. Simmer:
Pour in the mutton stock. Tie paan ki jadd and khus ki jadd in a small muslin cloth to make a potli. Add this potli to the gravy.
6. Cook on Dum:
Cover and slow cook (dum) the mutton until tender and the flavors are well absorbed.
7. Finish the Gravy:
In a separate pan, heat 30 gm ghee. Add besan (gram flour) and roast until it turns a slightly darker shade of yellow.
8. Combine and Strain:
Add the roasted besan mixture to the nihari gravy. Mix well and simmer for a few more minutes. Strain the gravy to remove the potli and whole spices.
9. Garnish & Serve:
Serve hot, garnished with julienned ginger and green chilli strips. Best paired with naan or khameeri roti.