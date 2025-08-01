Nalli Nihari: A royal feast of slow-cooked mutton and fragrant spices

Nalli Nihari, a dish with roots in Mughlai kitchens, is a timeless symbol of royal indulgence and soulful cooking. Traditionally prepared overnight for breakfast after morning prayers, Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton delicacy that balances hearty spices with melt-in-the-mouth tenderness. Crafted by Chef Kishor Singh, Sous Chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar. This recipe uses succulent mutton shanks, aromatic whole spices, and a special nihari masala, cooked gently on dum to release deep, layered flavors. Finished with roasted besan for a silky texture and enriched with ghee, it’s an unforgettable treat. Garnished with fresh ginger and green chillies, Nalli Nihari is best paired with naan or khameeri roti, making it a meal fit for royalty.

Ingredients:

1. Mutton Nalli (shank) – 4 nos

2. Sliced Onions – 200 gm (for cooking)

3.Sliced Onions – 200 gm (for garnish)

4. Ginger-Garlic Paste – 15 gm

5. Salt – 5 gm

6. Yellow Chilli Powder – 5 gm

7. Turmeric Powder – 2 gm

8. Red Chilli Powder – 2 gm

9. Shan Nihari Masala – 10 gm

10. Mutton Stock – 200 ml

11. Fennel Seeds – 5 gm

12. Cloves – 5 gm

13. Paan ki Jadd (Betel Root) – 2 gm

14. Khus ki Jadd (Vetiver Root) – 2 gm

15. Black Cardamom – 2 gm

16. Green Cardamom – 2 gm

17. Besan (Gram Flour) – 15 gm

18. Ghee – 50 gm + 30 gm (for finishing)

Method:

1. Prepare the Base:

Heat 50 gm ghee in a heavy-bottomed vessel or lagan. Add whole spices (fennel, cloves, black and green cardamom) and let them crackle.

2. Cook the Onions:

Add 200 gm sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Add Aromatics & Meat:

Stir in the ginger-garlic paste, then add the mutton nalli pieces. Sear the meat until lightly browned.

4. Spice It Up:

Add salt, yellow chilli powder, turmeric, and red chilli powder. Stir well to coat the meat evenly.

5. Simmer:

Pour in the mutton stock. Tie paan ki jadd and khus ki jadd in a small muslin cloth to make a potli. Add this potli to the gravy.

6. Cook on Dum:

Cover and slow cook (dum) the mutton until tender and the flavors are well absorbed.

7. Finish the Gravy:

In a separate pan, heat 30 gm ghee. Add besan (gram flour) and roast until it turns a slightly darker shade of yellow.

8. Combine and Strain:

Add the roasted besan mixture to the nihari gravy. Mix well and simmer for a few more minutes. Strain the gravy to remove the potli and whole spices.

9. Garnish & Serve:

Serve hot, garnished with julienned ginger and green chilli strips. Best paired with naan or khameeri roti.