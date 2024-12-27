Live
Just In
Pistachio jam rock cookies: A crunchy delight with a nutty twist
Delight in the perfect blend of buttery cookies and luscious pistachio jam with Pistachio Jam Rock Cookies. These dual-layered treats combine crisp...
Delight in the perfect blend of buttery cookies and luscious pistachio jam with Pistachio Jam Rock Cookies. These dual-layered treats combine crisp baked goodness with a rich, nutty center, dusted with pistachio powder for an elegant finish. Ideal for celebrations or indulgent moments, they’re sure to impress!
For Cookies:
Sugar: ½ cup
Butter: ½ cup (softened)
Egg: 1
Vanilla essence: 1 tsp
Refined flour: 1½ cups
Egg wash: 1 egg (beaten)
For Pistachio Jam:
American Pistachios: ½ cup (grounded)
Sugar: ½ cup
Butter: 2 tbsp
Glucose syrup: 1 tbsp
Cream: ¼ cup
For Garnish:
Pistachio powder: 2 tbsp
Method:
For Cookies: Cream sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla essence. Mix in refined flour to form a dough. Roll and cut out cookies. Use half to create indentation cookies. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.
For Pistachio Jam: Melt sugar in a pan until caramelized. Add butter and mix. Stir in glucose syrup, followed by cream. Finally, add grounded American pistachios and cook to a jam-like consistency.
Assembly: Fill whole cookies with pistachio jam. Place indentation cookies on top.
Garnish: Dust pistachio powder in the cookie center for a perfect finish!
- Chef Ajay Chopra on behalf of American Pistachio Growers