Pistachio jam rock cookies: A crunchy delight with a nutty twist

Delight in the perfect blend of buttery cookies and luscious pistachio jam with Pistachio Jam Rock Cookies. These dual-layered treats combine crisp baked goodness with a rich, nutty center, dusted with pistachio powder for an elegant finish. Ideal for celebrations or indulgent moments, they’re sure to impress!

For Cookies:

Sugar: ½ cup

Butter: ½ cup (softened)

Egg: 1

Vanilla essence: 1 tsp

Refined flour: 1½ cups

Egg wash: 1 egg (beaten)

For Pistachio Jam:

American Pistachios: ½ cup (grounded)

Sugar: ½ cup

Butter: 2 tbsp

Glucose syrup: 1 tbsp

Cream: ¼ cup

For Garnish:

Pistachio powder: 2 tbsp

Method:

For Cookies: Cream sugar and butter. Add egg and vanilla essence. Mix in refined flour to form a dough. Roll and cut out cookies. Use half to create indentation cookies. Brush with egg wash. Bake at 180°C for 12–15 minutes.

For Pistachio Jam: Melt sugar in a pan until caramelized. Add butter and mix. Stir in glucose syrup, followed by cream. Finally, add grounded American pistachios and cook to a jam-like consistency.

Assembly: Fill whole cookies with pistachio jam. Place indentation cookies on top.

Garnish: Dust pistachio powder in the cookie center for a perfect finish!

- Chef Ajay Chopra on behalf of American Pistachio Growers