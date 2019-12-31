Rahul Ahuja: Food blogger from Delhi

Better Known as "EatsIndia". True Foodie by heart who believes that food is his first true love Rahul is professionally a Social Worker who has successfully completed his Masters in Social Work ( MSW ) and has been working at the grassroots with the underprivileged section of the society since years.

He has utilised most of the different online platforms in the best way possible where he started his foodie journey by writing small reviews on Zomato and TripAdvisor and contributing pictures clicked by him on Google and since then, he has surely come a long way to getting involved in being a food influencer.

All in one person right?

He is very active on Instagram @eatsindia and has around thirty-five thousand followers from different parts of the world

He has tried to capture and bring out the complete essence of blogging by posting recipes, restaurants, mixing food and travel ( local food ) and most importantly clicking delicious food.

Through his Posts on Instagram, he shares lip-smacking food from various Joints, Cafes in Delhi NCR.

As long as it is about food Ahuja will make sure it is being delivered online in the best way possible.

He is practical and dedicated to this passion for food blogging and is making his foodie journey a remarkable one by being a real influencer.

He loves to interact with new people in the F&B industry and has successfully made a good name in the industry.

Being in this industry for around 2 years he has great knowledge of food and restaurants.

So, The next time you are looking for suggestions related to different cuisines heads over to EATSINDIA.