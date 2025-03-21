Savory baked corn meets buttery popcorn bliss

Baked Corn with Popcorn Sauce is a delightful fusion of textures and flavors, combining the natural sweetness of corn with the tangy and spicy elements of mint chutney and green chili paste. The crispy outer layer, achieved with a coating of breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, perfectly complements the airy, buttery popcorn foam. This dish is an exciting twist on traditional corn preparations, making it a great appetizer or side dish for any occasion.

Ingredients

Baked Corn Sauce:

• Butter – 80 gm

• Mint chutney – 50 gm

• Green chili paste – 25 gm

• Chat masala – 20 gm

• Whole corn – 1 no.

• Salt – to taste

• Bread crumbs – as needed

• Parmesan cheese – as needed

Popcorn Foam:

• Popcorn – 50 gm

• Butter – 40 gm

• Cream – 30 gm

• Salt – 5 gm

• Lemon – 1 no.

Method

• Prepare the Corn:

o Slice the whole corn into large chunky pieces.

• Prepare the Baked Corn Sauce:

o In a bowl, mix butter, mint chutney, green chili paste, chat masala, and salt to form a smooth mixture.

o Apply this sauce evenly over the corn pieces.

o Sprinkle a light layer of breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese over the top for added crunch.

• Bake the Corn:

o Preheat the oven to 160°C.

o Place the coated corn pieces on a baking tray and bake for 8 minutes until golden and crispy.

• Prepare the Popcorn Foam:

o Blend popcorn, butter, cream, salt, and lemon juice until it forms a smooth creamy paste.

o Pour the mixture into a siphon, charge with NO₂ twice, and shake well.

o If a siphon is not available, whisk the mixture vigorously to achieve a light and airy texture.

• Plating and Serving:

o Arrange the baked corn pieces on a serving plate.

o Top with the prepared popcorn foam for an airy, buttery finish.

o Serve hot and enjoy the delightful combination of crispiness and creaminess!