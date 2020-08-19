Simple Recipes by Renu Dalal
Renu Dalal, daughter of renowned chef, cookbook author, and television presenter Tarla Dalal, launched her second cookbook – Simple & Delicious Vegetarian Recipes. This cookbook follows in the wake of her maiden best-seller, Modern Vegetarian Recipes. The recipes contained in this book were gathered by Renu and chosen for their inventiveness, healthiness, and simplicity. She shares a few of the recipes from the book.
Stuffed Oats Chilla
For the health conscious, chilla made out of oat flour with vegetable stuffing. They can be had for breakfasts, as a wholesome snck or as main course. This quarantine, lets learn how to make this delicious dish.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup of oats (powered in a mixture)
• 2tbsp gram flour (besan)
• 1 tsp oil
• ½ tsp oil
• ½ tsp chopped green chillies
• 1 cup water
• ½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
• ½ tsp asafetida (Hing)
• 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
• Salt to taste
• 3 tsp oil for making the chilla
For the vegetable stuffing:
• ½ cup boiled green peas
• ½ cup boiled potatoes (peeled & chopped)
• ½ tbsp. oil
• 1 tbsp chopped onions
• 1 tbsp chopped tomatoes
• ½ tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
• ½ tsp garam masala
• A pinch of asafetida (hing)
• Salt and chilli powder to taste
• 1 cup of tamaring chutney for serving
Method
For the stuffing:
• Heat the oil in a vessel, add the turmeric powder, garam masala, asafetida, onions, tomato and sauté for ½ minutes.
• Add the green peas, potatoes, salt and chilli powder to taste. Cook for 2 minutes.
For the chilla mixture:
• Place the gram flour, green chillies, hing coriander, turmeric powder, powdered oats, oil, water, salt to taste in a bowl and mix well.
• Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan.
• Pour the chilla mixture into the pan and shape it into a round.
• Flip to the other side and keep it till both the sides are done.
• Place some of the stuffing in the chilla, fold it and remove from the pan.
• Serve hot with tamarind chutney.
Moong Dal Chilla
Nutritious and tasty; a must for all moong dal lovers, this preparation can be eaten either as a healthy snack, a starter or as a main course.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup split green gram (green moong dal)
• ½ tbsp gram flour (besan)
• ¼ tsp ginger paste
• ¼ tsp chopped green chillies
• ¼ cup boiled green peas
• ¼ cup boiled carrots (peeled and chopped)
• Salt to taste
Other Ingredients:
• 1½ tbsp oil for cooking
• For serving
• Tamarind chutney
• Coriander chutney
Method:
• Soak the green moong dal in 2 cups of water for 3 to 4 hours
• Drain well, add 3 tablespoons of water, ginger paste, green chillies and process in a mixer
• Add carrots, green peas, gram flour and salt to taste to the mixture and mix well.
• On a non-stick tawa, heat the oil and make small circular moong dal chillas.
• Cook each chilla on both sides till well done
• Serve hot with green coriander chutney or tamarind chutney
Tasty Toovar Dal
The garlic and spices add to the taste of it. Everybody's staple diet.
Ingredients:
To be cooked in a pressure cooker
• ½ cup toovar dal
• 2 cups water
Other ingredients
• 1 tbsp oil
• 4 tbsp chopped tomato
• 4 tbsp chopped onion
• 3 cloves crushed garlic
• ¼ tsp jeera (cumin seeds)
• ½ tsp turmeric powder haldi
• A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
• Salt and chilli powder to taste
Method:
• Wash and soak the toovar dal in water for half an hour.
• Add the water to the toovar dal and cook in a pressure cooker till well cooked.
How to proceed:
• In a non-stick vessel heat the oil, add the garlic, jeera, turmeric powder, asafoetida, tomato, and onions. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes
• Add the toovar dal, salt and chilli powder to taste. Blend the mixture well. Cook for 2 minutes.
How to serve:
• Serve hot along with rice, roti and/or vegetable of your choice.
Methi ka subzi with besan ka dhapka
This tasty vegetable has huge nutritional benefits
Ingredients
• 2 cups chopped methi (fenugreek ) leaves
• 1 tbsp oil
• A pinch of asafoetida ( hing)
• 1 cup water
• Salt and chilli powder to taste
For the dhapkas
• ½ cup besan ( chick pea flour)
• A pinch of asafoetida ( hing)
• 1/4tsp turmeric powder
• 1/4 tsp dhania powder
• Salt to taste
• 3 tbsp water
Method
For the dhapkas
• Mix all the ingredients together
How to proceed
• In a vessel heat the oil, add the hing, methi and stir for 30 seconds
• Add the water, salt and chilli powder to taste. Cook for 3 minutes
• Form small dhapkas and add to the vegetable
• Cook for 3 to 4 minutes
• Serve hot