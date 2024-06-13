South India’s Food & Beverage Retail and Modern trade - Food A’Fair kicked off at HITEX

Hyderabad: A 3-day South India’s Food & Beverage Retail and Modern trade Food A’Fair 2024 was kicked off at Hall no. 1, HITEX, Madhapur, Hyderabad. The fair was inaugurated by -Indian former badminton player, Padma Bhushan Pullela Gopichand along with Telangana Food Processing Society (TFPS) Director Akhil Gawar on Thursday. The trade fair is organised by Blitz Exhibitions Pvt Ltd along with Telangana Food Processing Society as its principle partner and in association with HITEX.

Food A’Fair 2024 first of its kind trade fair in Hyderabad bridging the gap between retail and wholesalers with manufacturers of modern trade food & beverages and other allied. Food A’Fair, as a key trade fair in the region will help the wholesale & retailers to partner with right companies producing modern and variety food & beverages.



Major focussing aspects of Food A’Fair will be Special foods like, Plant based protein, Millets, other functional foods beside Fresh produce, Chocolates & Biscuits, Spices, Frozen Foods, dairy products, RTE and others.

The State of Telangana with its central location in southern India is also home to large Food & Beverage producers especially, for the Biscuit and confectionery beside varied food and beverage produces. So, Hyderabad as destination for the international trade fair such as Food A’Fair, will create an enormous opportunity for all the stake holders.



