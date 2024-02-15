Live
Stack, drizzle, devour
There is something undeniably delightful about savouring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes, generously adorned with your favourite toppings. Whether you are a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, Voltas Beko has got you covered with four delightful pancake recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up.
New Delhi: There is something undeniably delightful about savouring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes, generously adorned with your favourite toppings. Whether you are a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, Voltas Beko has got you covered with four delightful pancake recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up.
So, let’s delve into a world of pancakes!
Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons melted butter
Steps:
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.
Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.
Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is set and fluffy.
Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy!
Blueberry Burst Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup pancake mix
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Instructions:
In a bowl, mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.
Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is cooked through.
Top with more blueberries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a dollop of whipped cream.
Chocolate Lover’s Delight Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons melted chocolate
Instructions:
Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.
Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Oatmeal Banana Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup milk
1 large egg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
In a blender, combine rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Blend until smooth.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.
Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.