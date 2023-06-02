Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Tata Starbucks announces its first Starbucks Rs. 90 Menu
Tata Starbucks announces its first Starbucks 190 Menu on Delivery offer. The limited-time offer will allow customers to enjoy their favourite food and beverages at their doorstep at a special discounted rate of Rs, 190. Customers can avail this offer on any of the classic tall, handcrafted beverages and select food items exclusively on Swiggy and Zomato delivery apps, available on the 3rd and 4th of June 2023.
Among vegetarian options, the offer includes tasty hits such aschilli paneer in herbed bun, masala potato puff, three dip chips,and creamy spinach & corn pocket, and for non-vegetarians the menu includes bhuna chickeTata Starbucksn puff and malabari egg croissant. customers can also indulge in a range of sweet delights such as the delectable chocolate brownie cupcake, double chocolate chip cookie, and hazelnut triangle, all at just Rs.190.
Tata Starbucks believes in a customer-first philosophy and such offerings are reflective of the gratitude the brand feels for its customer’s constant love, support and loyalty.
Order inwith Tata Starbucks’delightful range of tall, handcraftedbeverages and scrumptious food at just ₹190 on 3rd and 4th June 2023.