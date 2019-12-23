The art of baking!

Agrima Asthan is pursuing her BA in Psychology and is very passionate about baking. Along with studies, she started experimenting in baking and slowly but steadily she mastered the craft. Now she has become a professional baker and started an online store 'CakeO'Clock'.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did baking happen?

I started baking with brownies three years ago and I used to call my friends for a tasting session and take their feedback. I continued for a while and bettered myself during this period.

I am a self-taught baker… My parents are really good cooks and I learnt a few tips from them and the rest I learnt from the internet. Every time, I fail, I learn from it.

And that's how CakeO'Clock came to existence with the support of my family and friends, especially my mother.

What do you do professionally apart from baking?

I sell abstract paintings. Take classes for abstract art and I also conduct a summer camp for children around the age group of 10 to 16, which also includes activities like time management and dance sessions.

What is challenging about being a home baker?

The most challenging part is to inform the customers about the process. As very few people are aware of this concept. They need to be informed about the process that takes place internally.

Fresh sponge, homemade cream, and fresh cakes. The reason behind the pricing and that it is not same as a bakery.

What do you specialise in?

Our concept is to combine art and food and make a creation fresh and new. We specialise in drip cakes, tall cakes, unicorn cakes, photo-collage themed cakes.

You mix art and baking together. How difficult it was to get a grip on your work?

It was hard to learn by just watching someone do it so easily through a video. And every time I tried, I failed.

So, every time I failed, I learnt and then one day I cracked it. Baking is all about accuracy, just follow the tips and have patience.

What are the special Christmas delights?

We have delights like doughnuts, cupcakes, cake pops and brownies for this Christmas season, which are curated especially.

For kids, we have monster cake pops, themed cupcakes, customised cakes, and not to forget Oreo pops.

The pricing range varies through the customisation each is priced according to the product, which is again based on colour and decorations that is done on these desserts

What do you plan to do ahead?

I am planning to learn more and open a cafe soon.