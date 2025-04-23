Try these chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist

Live
From refreshing raitas to creamy kulfis, chefs are turning up the summer flavour with innovative recipes using nutrient-rich pistachios. These delightful creations bring a wholesome twist to classic Indian favorites, making your summer menu both indulgent and healthy with the goodness of American pistachios.
Beetroot and Roasted Pista Raita by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients
● ¾ cup American Pistachios
● 1½ cups yogurt
● ¼ cup blanched beetroot puree
● ½ tsp red chilli powder
● Salt to taste
● ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder
● 12-15 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
● Fresh mint sprigs and leaves for garnish
Instructions
Preparation time: 15-20 minutes
Cooking time: 0-5 minutes
● Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer on a plate and allow to cool slightly.
● Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.
● Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.
● Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.
● Reserve some of the powdered American Pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture. Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.
● Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.
Pistachio and Mango Terrine by Chef Subroto Goswami
Ingredients
For Pistachio Mousse
● 100 g Pistachio paste
● 100 g Whipped cream
● 2 Egg
● 20 g Sugar
● 20 g Gelatine
● For mango jelly
● 100 ml Mango puree
● 8 g Gelatine
● 20 g Sugar
For Garnishing
● 4 g each Kiwi, Plum, Mango, Pistachio
● 20 g Chocolate
Instructions
● Mix egg yolk with sugar on a double boiler to make sabayon, add this mix to whipped cream.
● Add gelatine to pistachio paste and mix together.
● Mix both the above mixture together and form pistachio mousse.
● Heat mango puree along with sugar and set it with gelatine in rod shape to form mango jelly.
● Put the jelly in between the mousse layer and cut slices as desired sizes then do the plating.
● Garnished with cut fruits and chocolate as desired.
Mini Pistachio Kulfi Bites by Chef Neha Deepak Shah
Ingredients
● 75 g California Pistachio (soaked & peeled)
● 500 ml milk
● 1/4 cup milk powder
● 1/4 cup condensed milk
● Sweetener of your choice
● A little additional cardamom if you’d like
Garnish-
● Dried rose petals
● Crushed/ chopped pistachio
Instructions:
● First, cook the milk until it reduces to a Rabri-like consistency. Add the milk powder and condensed milk, stirring well.
● The hero of this kulfi is California Pistachio. In a blender, add soaked and peeled pistachios with a little milk and grind to a smooth paste.
● Add this pistachio base to the cooked milk. You can also add saffron for extra flavor.
● Mix everything well and pour the mixture into your preferred molds.
● Garnish with pistachios and rose petals.
● Freeze until set. Serve frozen and enjoy!