Try these chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist

From refreshing raitas to creamy kulfis, chefs are turning up the summer flavour with innovative recipes using nutrient-rich pistachios. These delightful creations bring a wholesome twist to classic Indian favorites, making your summer menu both indulgent and healthy with the goodness of American pistachios.

Beetroot and Roasted Pista Raita by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

● ¾ cup American Pistachios

● 1½ cups yogurt

● ¼ cup blanched beetroot puree

● ½ tsp red chilli powder

● Salt to taste

● ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder

● 12-15 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped

● Fresh mint sprigs and leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 0-5 minutes

● Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer on a plate and allow to cool slightly.

● Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.

● Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.

● Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.

● Reserve some of the powdered American Pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture. Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.

● Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.

Pistachio and Mango Terrine by Chef Subroto Goswami

Ingredients

For Pistachio Mousse

● 100 g Pistachio paste

● 100 g Whipped cream

● 2 Egg

● 20 g Sugar

● 20 g Gelatine

● For mango jelly

● 100 ml Mango puree

● 8 g Gelatine

● 20 g Sugar

For Garnishing

● 4 g each Kiwi, Plum, Mango, Pistachio

● 20 g Chocolate

Instructions

● Mix egg yolk with sugar on a double boiler to make sabayon, add this mix to whipped cream.

● Add gelatine to pistachio paste and mix together.

● Mix both the above mixture together and form pistachio mousse.

● Heat mango puree along with sugar and set it with gelatine in rod shape to form mango jelly.

● Put the jelly in between the mousse layer and cut slices as desired sizes then do the plating.

● Garnished with cut fruits and chocolate as desired.

Mini Pistachio Kulfi Bites by Chef Neha Deepak Shah

Ingredients

● 75 g California Pistachio (soaked & peeled)

● 500 ml milk

● 1/4 cup milk powder

● 1/4 cup condensed milk

● Sweetener of your choice

● A little additional cardamom if you’d like

Garnish-

● Dried rose petals

● Crushed/ chopped pistachio

Instructions:

● First, cook the milk until it reduces to a Rabri-like consistency. Add the milk powder and condensed milk, stirring well.

● The hero of this kulfi is California Pistachio. In a blender, add soaked and peeled pistachios with a little milk and grind to a smooth paste.

● Add this pistachio base to the cooked milk. You can also add saffron for extra flavor.

● Mix everything well and pour the mixture into your preferred molds.

● Garnish with pistachios and rose petals.

● Freeze until set. Serve frozen and enjoy!