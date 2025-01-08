Try these easy-to-make quick recipes

Whether you’re planning a casual gathering or a more festive celebration, these quick recipes will help you create a memorable and hassle-free event. From Kathi Roll to succulent kebabs, these dishes are sure to impress your friends and loved ones. Chef Nirvaan Thacker, Blue Tribe suggests you to dive into these easy-to-make, crowd-pleasing recipes that are perfect for sharing!

1) Plant based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll





Give a unique twist to your friendship bond by trying this recipe of mouthwatering chicken seekh kebab kathi roll. As easy as it is to make, it will also leave them craving more.

Heat some oil in a pan and cook the kebabs from all sides on a medium-low flame. Alongside, sauté the veggies (onions, bell peppers, purple cabbage) too.

To assemble, take the paratha, spread green chutney evenly on it and add the sautéed veggies and cooked kebab.

Now, top this off with sliced or pickled onions, chaat masala, lime juice and garnish with mint leaves.

Roll it up, serve hot and enjoy!

2) Thai Chicken Sliders





Easy, flavor-packed and the perfect snack for a house party.

Add mayonnaise, peanut butter and sweet chilli sauce in a mixing bowl.

Pan-fry 6 pieces of Blue Tribe’s chicken nuggets in 2 tablespoons of oil.

Grate some carrots and cabbage. Add a pinch of salt and squeeze in half a lemon to make a slaw.

Cut the slider buns and a toast lightly

To assemble, spread some sauce on both sides of your toasted bun, place a piece of lettuce on the base, add the chicken nugget, top it off with some slaw and close with the top of the bun. Your chicken slider will be ready in a jiffy.

3) Chicken Keema Kebab





Do your friends get lured by the aromatic smoky flavour of juicy and succulent kebabs? If they answer yes, we have the perfect vegan variant for your friends.

Take one pack of Blue Tribe plant-based Chicken keema, half a cup of cooked toor dal, a handful of mint and coriander leaves, and 2-3 tablespoons of besan.

For the masala mix, you will need 1.5 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped green chillies, 1 teaspoon garam masala, 1 teaspoon of jeera powder, ½ teaspoon red chilli powder, ½ tablespoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon of turmeric, 1 teaspoon aamchur powder and salt to taste.

Combine the above ingredients and knead till you find the mixture has a dough like consistency

Now make 8 equal parts out of the dough and form the patties or shape onto skewers.

The last step is to shallow fry them in a table spoon of oil on a non-stick pan and enjoy with some freshly sliced onions and green chutney