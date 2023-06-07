World Food Safety Day is an annual observance held on 7thJune to raise awareness about the importance of safe food practices and promote global efforts to ensure food safety. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2018 and is coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).



The main goal of World Food Safety Day is to draw attention to the need for safe and healthy food throughout the entire food chain, from production to consumption. It highlights the risks associated with contaminated or unsafe food and emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to protect public health.

Each year, World Food Safety Day focuses on a specific theme related to food safety. These themes aim to address key issues and encourage actions to improve food safety practices globally. Various events and activities are organized worldwide, including conferences, workshops, seminars, campaigns, and awareness-raising initiatives to promote safe food handling and share best practices.

Food safety is a critical global concern as unsafe food can lead to various illnesses, such as foodborne diseases, which affect millions of people each year. Contaminated food can result from factors such as improper handling, inadequate storage, unhygienic production processes, or the presence of chemical substances or allergens.

World Food Safety Day plays a vital role in promoting collaboration between governments, organizations, businesses, and consumers to ensure food safety. It encourages the implementation of effective food safety systems, the enforcement of regulations, and the adoption of good hygiene practices at all levels of the food supply chain.

By raising awareness about food safety, promoting education and knowledge-sharing, and encouraging collective action, World Food Safety Day aims to prevent foodborne illnesses, protect public health, and contribute to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 2: Zero Hunger and Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.