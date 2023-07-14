World Kebab Day 2023: Date, history and significance

Who doesn't like kebabs? The delicious pieces of meat marinated in a variety of spices and kept for a few hours for the meat to absorb the flavours, and then smoked over a fire on skewers – kebabs are universal favourites for non-vegetarian lovers. But there is also good news for lovers of vegetarians. You can make soy kebabs or paneer kebabs and they are equally delicious and delicious. World Kebab Day is a celebration of these delicious little pieces of meat that suit every mood. Whether made at home for a barbecue night with your family, or in a restaurant as a starter, kebabs fit perfectly, anywhere and anytime.

World Kebab Day is being celebrated today. As we gear up to take out the skewers and spend the day making this delicious platter, here are a few facts to know about the day:

World Kebab Day Date:

Every year, World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of July to celebrate this dish. This year, World Kebab Day is celebrated on July 14.

World Kebab Day History:

Believed to have originated in the Middle East, kebabs are an absolute favorite in Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and South Asian kitchens. They are extremely versatile and fit into any pan effortlessly.

World Kebab Day Significance:

On this day, people enjoy a variety of kebabs from chicken, mutton, paneer and many others. From a classic seekh kebab to a falafel wrap, there is something for everyone when it comes to kebabs. The best way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones over and bring out the skewers to celebrate the rainy chill with a plate of kebabs and conversations. You can also go shopping: choose the right meat, re-marinate the meat with a variety of spices and Flavors, and then spend the day setting up conversations about the smell and taste of this delicious dish.