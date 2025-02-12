Live
- 3rd ODI: Gill, Iyer, Kohli fuel India to their highest total in Ahmedabad against England
- Industrial production registered 3.2 per cent growth in Dec 2024: Data
- Kirodi Lal Meena replies to BJP's show-cause notice over his phone tapping claims
- Seven projects will harness 72 MW of solar power this year: Himachal CM
- Govt pushing officers towards suicide, claims K’taka BJP
- The World Television Premiere of Maa Nanna Superhero this Sunday at 12 PM, only on Zee Telugu!
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Thoughtful & Elegant Gift Ideas for Your Loved One
- Kempegowda International Airport Enhances Operations with Aerial View Display System
- This Valentine’s Day Ditch The Cliches and Gift Experiences
- OPS hails Madras HC decision allowing ECI to probe AIADMK internal disputes
Just In
For the Love of Tea: Luxmi Estates’ Valentine’s Gifting Guide
Love is in the little things—the quiet moments, the lingering glances, the shared laughter over steaming cups of tea.
Love is in the little things—the quiet moments, the lingering glances, the shared laughter over steaming cups of tea. This Valentine’s Day, let the language of love be spoken in the gentle clink of teacups, in the fragrance of fresh brews, in the warmth that unfurls with every sip. Luxmi Estates presents a curated collection of teas that embody romance and serenity. Elegantly packaged and brimming with the finest blends, these gifts are more than just tea—they are moments wrapped in love, waiting to be savored.
Sleep Gift Box
Price: 1,599
Link: Sleep Gift Box
In the tender hush of the evening, when the world slows and the stars emerge, there is no greater luxury than restful sleep. The Sleep Gift Box is an ode to tranquillity, a symphony of comfort that lulls the senses into a dreamlike embrace. Featuring Valerian Dream Tea, a blend infused with the calming essence of valerian root, it gently nudges you into deep relaxation, dissolving the worries of the day into a quiet hum. Accompanying it is the Vanilla Spice Chai, a melody of warm spices and sweet vanilla that lingers like a whispered secret. With a precision-crafted teaspoon for effortless brewing and a gleaming brass bucket infuser, this set is a ritual of self-care wrapped in elegance.
This Valentine’s, gift your loved one the art of slowing down, of embracing stillness, of finding peace in the simplest of pleasures.
Valerine Dream
Price: 799
Link: Valerine Dreams
There is something ineffably romantic about a tea that whispers serenity into the night. Earthy yet delicate, it is an infusion of floral softness and herbal depth, designed to cradle the soul and guide it toward restful slumber.
Gift it to someone who carries the weight of the world on their shoulders. Let this cup be a reminder that love is also about letting go, about surrendering to the tenderness of rest, about holding space for softness in a world that never stops moving.
Dandelion Root Tea
Price: 799
Link: Dandelion Root Tea
Dandelion Root Tea is a sip of nature’s best, crafted from premium Sinhaparnee roots that bring the body into balance and harmony. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it works gently yet profoundly, cleansing, restoring, and revitalizing from within.
With its subtle floral warmth and grounding earthiness, this tea is a perfect companion to slow mornings and contemplative evenings. Gift it to the one who anchors you, the one whose presence feels like home, the one who reminds you that love, too, is about growing together, about blooming even in the quietest of seasons.
African Rose
Price: 375
Link: African Rose
The vibrant tang of hibiscus meets the floral grace of rose, creating a cup that awakens the senses while leaving behind a lingering sweetness. Perfect for sharing on crisp Valentine’s evenings or sipping solo in a moment of self-love, African Rose is a tea that speaks the language of the heart. With its jewel-toned hues and intoxicating fragrance, it is an invitation to indulge, to revel, to surrender to the beauty of fleeting moments.
Luxmi Estates, with its storied legacy and unwavering dedication to quality, brings this world to you in every blend, in every sip, in every thoughtfully curated gift box. This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the ordinary. Choose a gift that lingers beyond a single moment, that unfolds its magic with every brew.