For the Love of Tea: Luxmi Estates’ Valentine’s Gifting Guide

Love is in the little things—the quiet moments, the lingering glances, the shared laughter over steaming cups of tea. This Valentine’s Day, let the language of love be spoken in the gentle clink of teacups, in the fragrance of fresh brews, in the warmth that unfurls with every sip. Luxmi Estates presents a curated collection of teas that embody romance and serenity. Elegantly packaged and brimming with the finest blends, these gifts are more than just tea—they are moments wrapped in love, waiting to be savored.

Sleep Gift Box Price: 1,599 Link: Sleep Gift Box In the tender hush of the evening, when the world slows and the stars emerge, there is no greater luxury than restful sleep. The Sleep Gift Box is an ode to tranquillity, a symphony of comfort that lulls the senses into a dreamlike embrace. Featuring Valerian Dream Tea, a blend infused with the calming essence of valerian root, it gently nudges you into deep relaxation, dissolving the worries of the day into a quiet hum. Accompanying it is the Vanilla Spice Chai, a melody of warm spices and sweet vanilla that lingers like a whispered secret. With a precision-crafted teaspoon for effortless brewing and a gleaming brass bucket infuser, this set is a ritual of self-care wrapped in elegance. This Valentine’s, gift your loved one the art of slowing down, of embracing stillness, of finding peace in the simplest of pleasures.

Valerine Dream Price: 799 Link: Valerine Dreams There is something ineffably romantic about a tea that whispers serenity into the night. Earthy yet delicate, it is an infusion of floral softness and herbal depth, designed to cradle the soul and guide it toward restful slumber. Gift it to someone who carries the weight of the world on their shoulders. Let this cup be a reminder that love is also about letting go, about surrendering to the tenderness of rest, about holding space for softness in a world that never stops moving.

Dandelion Root Tea Price: 799 Link: Dandelion Root Tea Dandelion Root Tea is a sip of nature’s best, crafted from premium Sinhaparnee roots that bring the body into balance and harmony. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it works gently yet profoundly, cleansing, restoring, and revitalizing from within. With its subtle floral warmth and grounding earthiness, this tea is a perfect companion to slow mornings and contemplative evenings. Gift it to the one who anchors you, the one whose presence feels like home, the one who reminds you that love, too, is about growing together, about blooming even in the quietest of seasons.