Live
- How to Promote Creativity in Children and What Preschools Should Do
- Telangana Revises Class 10 Exam Pattern: Internal Marks Removed
- India Voices Concern Over Hindu Temple Attacks In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
- Coding Ninjas and E&ICT Academy-IIT Guwahati Collaborate to Upskill Students with Postgraduate Certification Courses
- India-Russia Military Cooperation Strengthened: Fourth Working Group Meeting Concludes In Moscow
- Telangana Prepares for Panchayat Elections, Notification on January 14
- The Right Age to Start Preschool Without Overburdening Your Child
- Enhancing Employability in Fields Other Than STEM through Multidisciplinary Education and NEP 2020
- Youths in Meghalaya lack financial literacy and skills: Conrad Sangma
- Get Comprehensive Heart Care at a Leading Cardiology Hospital in Nagpur
Just In
From dreams to reality
Mihir Ahuja gets nostalgic in living his childhood dream with Anupam Kher in ‘Vijay 69’
In the vast world of cinema, where dreams and reality often intertwine, Mihir Ahuja stands out as an actor who turned childhood aspirations into an inspiring journey. As a young boy, Mihir was captivated by Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle, the popular talk show hosted by the legendary Anupam Kher. “When I was 5-6 years old, I used to enjoy watching ‘Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle’. That’s when I decided to become an actor! Anupam Kher's impromptu interviews really fascinated me. Little did I know that destiny has incredible ways of making dreams come true. Back then, the film industry seemed like a different world altogether. But, twenty years later, I found myself working alongside Mr. Kher in a film, more so, under the banner of Yash Raj Films!”
This heartfelt anecdote from Mihir not only reflects his deep admiration for the art of storytelling but also paints a picture of perseverance and destiny.
Mihir’s journey from being a starry-eyed child in front of the television to sharing screen space with Anupam Kher in 'Vijay 69' is sheerly beautiful. The actor continues to garner a stupendous response for his impressive portrayal in the YRF film.