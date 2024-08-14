From Freedom to Fame: Spotlighting Incredible India’s Diversity of Accomplishments Documented in the Limca Book of Records!

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, we reflect on the remarkable journey of a nation brimming with talent, resilience, and boundless ambition with the Limca Book of Records. Serving as a testament to India's progress across diverse fields, this corpus of commendable records showcases individuals who have not just reached new zeniths of success but have rewritten the limits of what is possible. Standing true to its own legacy as India’s first-ever record book, now in its 33rd edition, Limca Book of Records’ vast collection of exceptional performances never fails to impress the readers.

From north to south and east to west; every corner of India has contributed to this mosaic of achievement, painting a vivid portrait of a country united in its pursuit of excellence and its celebration of extraordinary accomplishments. Join us as we explore some of the most extraordinary feats documented in the latest edition, highlighting the indomitable spirit that defines our nation.

1. Sporting Stars

India's athletes are rocking the sports world with their fearless spirit, unwavering dedication, and amazing feats! The following records exemplify their tenacious persona:

· Most runs in a single cricket World Cup edition

Virat Kohli became the batter to score the most runs in a single World Cup edition with 765 runs in 2023, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s earlier record of 673 runs in 2003.

· First pair to win mixed doubles gold medal in squash in the Asian Games

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu became the first pair to win mixed doubles gold medal in squash at the Asian Games 2022.

· Adventure (WR): Youngest in the world to complete the Ocean’s Seven Challenge

Prabhat Koli (b. 27 July 1999) from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, became the youngest person in the world, at the age of 23, to complete the Ocean’s Seven Challenge on 1 March 2023. He completed the challenge in 8 hrs 41 mins, crossing the Cook Strait between New Zealand’s North and South Islands amid bad weather. He is also the recipient of Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

2. Knowledge Knights

In the pursuit of knowledge, Indian scholars and institutions have consistently set new benchmarks. The following records illustrate the relentless quest for intellect that propels our nation forward.

· Most PhDs Awarded by a University in a Year: Delhi University awarded a record-breaking 910 PhD degrees (512 females and 398 males) at its 99th convocation on 25 February 2023.

· First Prime Ministers’ Museum: The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, located on the Teen Murti Estate in New Delhi, is a museum dedicated to celebrating all former prime ministers of India. It was inaugurated on 14 April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking 75 years of Independence. This museum consists of 43 galleries showcasing the lives and tenures of former prime ministers. It offers various interactive experiences like holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, and more. The exhibits include personal items, gifts and memorabilia, and medals and commemorative stamps, provided by families of former prime ministers.

3. Ace of Arts and Science Superheroes

India stands as a vibrant fusion of artistic genius and scientific innovation, yielding trailblazing triumphs, a few of which are below.

· Most Stage Plays Performed in a Day – Solo: Akash Bhadsavle, born on 9 February 1996, showcased commendable dedication to the performing arts by completing a total of 12 shows in three different plays, each lasting 45 minutes, on 9 October 2022.

· First Liquid Mirror Telescope Only for Astronomical Observations: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, now boasts the first liquid mirror telescope designed solely for astronomical observations. Known as the International Liquid Mirror Telescope (ILMT), it is the largest in Asia and was inaugurated on 22 March 2023.

· ADITYA-L1: First solar probe: ADITYA-L1 is India’s first satellite dedicated to studying the outer atmosphere of the sun. It has been indigenously developed by ISRO, and launched on 2 September 2023. It will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, which is about 1 per cent of the distance between the Sun and Earth.

· First cloned cow: On 16 March 2023, Ganga, the first cloned cow in India, was born. The scientists at NDRI, Karnal, Haryana, created her after they got access to a non-invasive technology called ‘Ovum Pick-Up’ in 2018.

Vatsala Kaul Banerjee, Consulting Editor, Limca Book of Records, and Publisher, Hachette India, said, ‘What better time than August, the Independence month, to celebrate the august achievers in many different fields, occupying pride of place on India’s podium of accomplishments! Across decades, Limca Book of Records continues to be the chronicler of the spirit of achievement that defines our nation and continues to inspire its people.’

Ruchira Bhattacharya, Senior Director, Marketing – Hydration, Sports and Tea Category, India and South-West Asia Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, said, “Coca-Cola's association with the Limca Book of Records is a celebration of India’s vibrant and diverse culture. As we reflect on the milestones documented in this iconic record book, we are inspired by the incredible stories of individuals who have pushed boundaries and created history, and happy that these stories are being documented to be shared further, thus inspiring many more”

The Limca Book of Recorsds uncovers many such fascinating feats that shine the spotlight on Incredible India. With records across aviation, food, cinema, and music, the 33rd Edition, 2024 has it all and much more! Whether it is making a record for the longest kebab measuring an astonishing 49ft, or 365 maps of different cities and countries collected by one person, read about the individuals who dared to dream big and achieved the impossible! Grab a copy of Limca Book of Records 2024 and know more out about our country’s firsts and foremost in every field of human endeavour here: https://www.amazon.in/LIMCA-BOOK-RECORDS-Hachette-India/dp/9357318453

Available at all leading stores and online.