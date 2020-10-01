Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Whatsapp status and messages to share with everyone

October 2 is close to our Indian hearts. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'father of the nation' and one of the most celebrated freedom fighters. He was lovingly called 'Bapu' for the country.

Mahatma Gandhi's full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was born on October 2 1869, in Porbandar city which is located in Gujarat. He was a Barrister by profession in South Africa; he played a very important role in helping achieve its freedom from the rule of Britishers.

While many other freedom fighters of our country indulged in violent agitation to achieve freedom, Gandhi Ji followed the peaceful way which he felt would be more effective. He strongly practised non-violence which is known as 'ahimsa' in Hindi. Non-violence was a breath of fresh air amid the rising tensions between the Indian population and the British rulers.

His peaceful approach towards achieving freedom became very popular, so much, so it eventually gave more momentum to the independence movement.

Even today, we remember Gandhiji for his valuable contribution towards helping India to accomplish its independence. Gandhi Ji principles are not only practised in India but all around the world too.

To commemorate this day, here are some wishes and messages that can be shared with everyone.

Wishes and Messages for Gandhi Jayanti 2020

 Let us remember and salute the Mahatma who gently shook the world! Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

 On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to the great leader. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

 Let us follow Gandhi's footsteps and always follow non-violence. Jai Hind!

 Non-violence is not a garment to put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being. Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

 On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us salute the courageous soul. Vande Mataram!

 The best way to find yourself is to help others. Let the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti reminds us always to help others. Wishing you peace and harmony from us. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

 May the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us this Gandhi Jayanti.

 Bapu taught us to be the change we wish to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes!

 Gandhi Ji taught us that where there is love, there is life. He followed Ahimsa and non-violence to unite us. He is our Father of the Nation – Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes!

 Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. The weak can never forgive. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!