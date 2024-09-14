Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Rituals to Follow Before Ganpati Idol Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyous festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. This vibrant occasion is marked by elaborate decorations, festive processions, and heartfelt devotion, particularly in states like Maharashtra. Celebrations typically last for ten days, with the culmination of the festival being the visarjan or the immersion of the Ganpati idol in water. Before this significant event, it is important to perform certain rituals to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha properly and respectfully. Here's what devotees should keep in mind before the immersion of the Ganpati idol.

1. Perform the Final Puja



Before the immersion, it is customary to perform a final puja to honour Lord Ganesha. This involves offering flowers, sweets, and other traditional items as a token of gratitude for his blessings. Devotees should perform aarti, which includes offering food and other items as part of the final worship. This puja is a way to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for the year ahead and to express thankfulness for his presence during the festival.

2. Adorn the Idol with New Clothes and Decorations



As a part of the farewell rituals, the Ganesh idol is often adorned with fresh clothes and decorations. Devotees also prepare special food offerings, or prasad, which are later shared with family and friends. The decorations symbolize respect and devotion, and the prasad is considered a blessing from the deity. Additionally, before leaving the house for the visarjan, it is believed that the flowers offered to Ganpati, particularly Durva grass, should be kept safely in the home to ensure his blessings remain throughout the year.

3. Remove Jewellery and Accessories Before Visarjan



Before the idol is immersed in water, all jewellery and accessories should be removed from the Ganpati idol. These items are often considered sacred and are believed to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to the household if preserved. Some devotees keep these accessories, including jewellery, as symbols of Lord Ganesha's protection and blessings.

4. Preserve Ganpati’s Arms or Weapons for Protection



Many believe that preserving a symbolic weapon or arm of the Ganpati idol in the home before immersion helps ward off obstacles and ensures the protection of the household. These objects are seen as a safeguard against challenges, providing strength and guidance through life’s difficulties. Devotees often cherish these items as reminders of Lord Ganesha’s presence and blessings.

These rituals are not just about saying goodbye to the deity but also symbolise a deep spiritual connection with Lord Ganesha. As the festival concludes, these activities help devotees bid an emotional farewell, while ensuring that his blessings remain with them throughout the year.

