Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bollywood’s Ultimate Playlist to Celebrate Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi, or Vinayak Chaturthi, is one of India’s most vibrant festivals, honoring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom. Music is central to the celebrations, from soulful aartis to high-energy Bollywood numbers that get everyone dancing. Here’s a curated list of must-play songs to bring joy, devotion, and rhythm to your festivities.

1. Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

A high-energy track from the 2012 action drama Agneepath, this song was sung by Ajay Gogawale and composed by Ajay-Atul. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, it is perfect to kickstart your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

2. Morya Re – Don

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this track brings festive cheer and devotion together. Written by Javed Akhtar, it features Shah Rukh Khan in a memorable performance.

3. Bappa – Banjo

An upbeat number featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Bappa combines catchy music with heartfelt devotion. Vocals by Vishal Dadlani and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya make it a crowd favourite.

4. Sadda Dil Vi Tu – ABCD

Hard Kaur’s Hindi-Punjabi fusion song is perfect for dance lovers, featuring stunning performances by Dharmesh Sir, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Mayuresh Wadkar.

5. Vighnaharta – Antim: The Final Truth

A devotional dance track with vocals by Ajay Gogavale, music by Hitesh Modak, and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi, featuring Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

6. Hey Ganaraya – ABCD 2

Divya Kumar’s high-energy vocals and Sachin-Jigar’s music make this a favorite for family dance sessions during the festival.

7. Sendur Laal Chadayo – Vaastav

This classic from Sanjay Dutt’s Vaastav has become a staple for Ganesh Aartis and is cherished by cinephiles and devotees alike.

8. Oh My Friend Ganesha – My Friend Ganesha

A nostalgic track celebrating the innocence of childhood devotion, depicting the bond between a child and Lord Ganesha.

9. Gajanana – Bajirao Mastani

Sukhwinder Singh’s devotional singing, with lyrics by Prashant Ingole, elevates this historical drama’s celebration of Lord Ganesha.

10. Om Ganapataye Namaha Deva – Banjo

A unique combination of rock and devotional music, featuring Riteish Deshmukh performing at a concert in honour of Ganpati Bappa.

11. Jai Ganesh Deva – Bhakti Songs Compilation

A timeless devotional track often played during Aartis, perfect for setting a traditional festival mood.

12. Ganpati Bappa Morya – Various Bollywood Films

A classic celebratory chant turned into multiple Bollywood renditions, energising homes and streets alike.

13. Shree Ganeshaya Dheemahi – Film Soundtracks

A meditative track with a soothing melody, ideal for morning prayers and offering rituals.

14. Ganpati Song – BajrangiBhaijaan

A lively, modern number celebrating Lord Ganesha, perfect for dance and community celebrations.

15. Jai Ganesh Deva – Company / Other Bollywood Tracks

This devotional track combines traditional aarti tunes with cinematic arrangements, creating a festive ambience.

From upbeat dance tracks to soulful devotional numbers, this playlist captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. Play them during home Aartis, community gatherings, or festive dance sessions to immerse yourself in Bappa’s blessings and the joyous spirit of the festival.