‘Give Me Blood, and I Will Give You Freedom’ an iconic speech by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom. Whenever we hear these words, the only name that comes to mind is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He was one of the prominent Indian revolutionaries who played a vital role in the Indian Independence Movement against British rule.On his 127th birth anniversary , also known as Parakram Diwas or Day of Valour, we remember his electrifying speech delivered in Burma in 1944 to motivate the soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA).

Friends,

A year ago, I presented to you a new plan—one that called for “Total Mobilization” and “Maximum Sacrifice” for our country’s freedom. Today, I want to reflect on our progress and share our goals for the coming year.

We are at a golden moment in history. The British, entangled in a global war, are weakened after suffering defeat after defeat. This rare, God-given opportunity to fight for our independence may not come again for a century. We must seize it with all our might to free our beloved Motherland from their rule.

I am confident in our success, not just because of the three million Indians in East Asia but also due to the unstoppable movement within India. Millions of our countrymen are ready to endure any suffering and make the ultimate sacrifices for liberty.

Yet, we face challenges. Since the great rebellion of 1857, our people have been disarmed while the British remain heavily armed. Without weapons or a modern army, achieving freedom is impossible in today’s world. But, thanks to Providence and the generous support of Japan, we have begun building a modern, well-equipped army in East Asia. Here, Indians stand united, free from the divisions the British have sown within our homeland.

In the past year, I asked you for men, money, and resources—and you delivered. We received recruits from every corner of East Asia: China, Japan, the Philippines, Burma, and beyond. However, I must urge our Indian brothers and sisters in Burma to step up their efforts and send more recruits.

Your contributions of funds have exceeded expectations, and we are confident in maintaining a steady flow of resources. For this, I deeply thank you. However, our work is far from over. We need more men and women to manage liberated areas, tackle supply challenges, and prepare for the scorched-earth tactics our enemies may use.

This war is not just about battles on the frontlines; it is a “total war” that demands effort from every corner of our base in East Asia. As I and my colleagues focus on the fighting front and the revolution inside India, I urge you to ensure the work at the base continues smoothly and effectively.

A year ago, I promised you a “Second Front” if you gave me “Total Mobilization.” Today, I fulfill that promise. Our troops, fighting alongside Japanese forces, have pushed the enemy back and now stand proudly on Indian soil.

The next phase of our fight demands even more from you. Men, money, and materials alone will not secure victory. We need a burning passion, the courage to face danger, and the will to make the ultimate sacrifice.

No one here should hope to live just to see a free India. Instead, we should be ready to die so that our Motherland may live. Only through the blood of martyrs can the path to freedom be paved.

Friends, my comrades in this war for liberation, I ask you for one thing above all—your blood. It is only through blood that we can avenge the wrongs done to our nation. It is only through blood that we can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood, and I promise you freedom!

Jai Hind!

Conclusion: In today’s modern world, when we teach our children about new technologies and make them aware of recent innovations, it is equally important to remind them of how we achieved our freedom and the responsibility to use it wisely . Netaji made an immense contribution to India’s independence, as clearly reflected in his speech. He was a true leader who not only appreciated the efforts of Indians and allied nations but also inspired them with his vision and determination.