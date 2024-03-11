Google Doodle Honours the Beloved Flat White Coffee with Animation

Today's Google Doodle might surprise you with its animated celebration of a steamy beverage beloved by many: the Flat White coffee. Ever wondered what makes this drink so special to earn a spot-on Google's homepage? Join us as we explore the unique charm and composition of this exquisite coffee delight.

Decoding the Flat White: A Blend of Espresso and Milk

Hailing from the coffee-loving countries of Australia and New Zealand, the Flat White has carved its niche in the global coffee scene. It finds its place between the intense espresso and the milky latte, thanks to its distinctive features:

• Espresso at Its Core

At the heart of a Flat White lies one or two shots of espresso, ensuring a deep and rich coffee flavour.

• Just the Right Amount of Milk

The milk ratio in a Flat White is meticulously balanced to ensure a silky texture, using less milk than a latte but enough to smooth out the espresso’s boldness.

• The Magic of Microfoam

The Flat White stands out with its microfoam milk - a creamy, velvety milk foam with tiny, uniform bubbles, unlike the thicker foam of lattes.

The Charm of the Flat White: A Coffee Aficionado's Dream

What sets the Flat White apart and cements its status as a coffee favourite? Its allure lies in:

1. Deep Flavour

Its espresso foundation guarantees a rich coffee taste.

2. Velvety Texture

The microfoam milk envelops the palate in luxury.

3. Ideal Serving Size

Smaller than a latte, it delivers a potent coffee experience without the bulk.

4. Customizable Delight

It's versatile; enjoy as is, or personalize with sweeteners or syrups.

Crafting the Perfect Flat White at Home

Intrigued by the Flat White? Here’s how to make one in the comfort of your home, customisable to your taste:

Ingredients

• 1 or 2 shots of espresso (30-60ml)

• 120-150ml whole milk (substitute with skim or low-fat for a lighter version)

• Optional: Sugar, flavoured syrup, or cocoa powder for garnish

Equipment

• Espresso machine or Moka pot for strong coffee

• Milk frother or french press for frothing

• Milk pitcher

• Thermometer (optional)

• Coffee mug

Method

1. Brew the Espresso Use your espresso machine or Moka pot to brew a strong base.

2. Froth the Milk Heat your milk and froth to achieve microfoam. Aim for a temperature of 140°F (60°C) to 150°F (65°C), using a steamer wand or a French press.

3. Prepare the Milk Eliminate any large bubbles with a tap and swirl the pitcher for a smooth texture.

4. Assemble the Drink Pour espresso into a mug, followed by the frothed milk. Pour slowly, starting with a thin stream to mix well, then create a white ring by tilting the pitcher.

5. Final Touches Optionally, add sugar, syrup, or a dusting of cocoa.

Tips for Mastery

• Keep an eye on milk temperature to avoid scalding or under-frothing.

• Refine your pouring skills for a visually appealing and tasty layering.

• Experiment with different milk types for varying textures.

With these insights and tips, you’re well on your way to enjoying barista-level Flat Whites at home, celebrating the essence of this Google Doodle feature or simply satisfying your coffee cravings.