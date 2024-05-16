Live
Naveen Patnaik's Sixth Term: Free Power Supply Promise And Swearing-In Plans Unveiled
- As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik prepares for his sixth term, his close aide V K Pandian announces plans for his swearing-in on June 9, along with the first order of free electricity for 90% of Odisha's population.
- The announcement follows inquiries from the BJP regarding the feasibility of the free power supply promise, outlined in the BJD's election manifesto.
A close aide to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, V K Pandian, announced on Wednesday that Patnaik is set to be sworn in for his sixth term on June 9. Pandian disclosed this information during a visit to Deogarh district, sharing a brief video of his conversation with the CM. In the video, Pandian stated, "With the blessings of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath) and the people, our beloved Chief Minister Naveen Babu will once again take the oath on June 9. His first directive will be to ensure free electricity supply for 90 percent of Odisha's population, along with extending the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna (BSKY) to all, including government employees."
Responding to Pandian's assertion, Patnaik added, "Naveen Patnaik's guarantee of electricity (Bijili) and the assurance symbolized by the conch."
This statement by Pandian and Patnaik came in the wake of inquiries from State BJP leader Samir Mohanty, who sought clarification from the BJD regarding its promise of free electricity supply. Mohanty accused the BJD of deceiving the public with its "false" commitment to free power supply for all, demanding clarification on the number of beneficiaries.
In its election manifesto, the BJD pledged to provide free electricity to all domestic households consuming less than 100 units per month, while households using between 100-150 units would receive 50 units free. The party asserted that nearly the entire rural population would benefit from these measures, extending relief to urban households as well. The scheme is projected to cover 85-90 percent of households in Odisha, including free electricity provisions for farmers, particularly aiding those reliant on agricultural pumps in western Odisha.