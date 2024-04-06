Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, and puja samgri

As the new year approaches for many in India, it's time to prepare for the festive spirit of Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, marking the commencement of the harvest season in Maharashtra. Here's a guide to the significant rituals and preparations for this auspicious occasion.

Date and Timing:

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9 this year, falling on a Tuesday. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 23:50 PM on April 8 and concludes at 20:30 PM on April 9.

Rituals and Traditions:

The day begins with a traditional oil bath and morning prayers. People consume a mixture of neem leaves, jaggery, and various seeds as part of the ritual. A puja dedicated to Lord Brahma is performed, followed by a havan (fire ceremony) to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and his incarnations.

The centerpiece of Gudi Padwa is the 'gudi,' a flag-like structure made of an upside-down pot adorned with yellow fabric, silver, and copper, hoisted on a bamboo staff. Women play a crucial role by crafting beautiful gudis at home and decorating their houses with vibrant rangoli designs.

Puja Essentials:

Essential items required for the Gudi Padwa puja include neem leaves, mango leaves, rangoli materials, prasad (offering), silk saree, a stick (symbolic of victory or dhwaj/flag), flowers, and garlands.

This traditional celebration symbolizes renewal and prosperity, ushering in a new year filled with hope and auspicious beginnings for the people of Maharashtra.