Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Enlightening Quotes from the Founder of Sikhism

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a historic event for the Sikh community across the world. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism. It is also known as "Gurpurab". The Sikh Guru was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar, which corresponds to November in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27.

The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to inspire and guide his followers on a path of spirituality, compassion and equality. In honour of Nanak Sahib and the profound impact of his teachings, we review the inspirational quotes of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023. These quotes reflect the true quintessence of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's wisdom, focusing on values like love, humility, the service. selfless, and the search for truth.

10 Inspirational Quotes from the Founder of Sikhism: Guru Nanak Dev Ji

1. “Speak only what will bring you honour.”

2. “Even kings and emperors with loads of wealth and vast domains cannot be compared to an ant filled with the love of God.”

3. “That no one in the world lives in deception. Without a Guru, no one can cross to the other shore.”

4. “He who considers all men equal is religious.”

5. “Death would not be called evil, O people, if one knew how to truly die.”

6. “Those who have loved are those who have found God.”

7. “By his brilliance everything is illuminated.”

8. “He Sing songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord and become his servant.”

9. “Any kind of seed that is sown in a field, prepared in due time, sprouts in it a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed.”

10. “You have a thousand eyes and not a single one; You harbour a thousand forms and yet not a single one.”

On the auspicious occasion, devotees visit Gurdwaras and take out processions, known as 'Nagars Kirtan', where devotees sing hymns and carry the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, through the streets. These processions serve as a reminder of the teachings of Guru Nanak and the relevance of him in today's modern world.