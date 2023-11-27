Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurpurab Date and Rituals

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Parv, is an important occasion for the Sikh community across the world. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism. The esteemed Sikh guru was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar. The day coincides with November, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27.

Gurpurab is celebrated with zeal and pomp all over India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. The day is also widely celebrated abroad, in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Rituals

The gurudwaras are decorated with lights, devotees gather to sing sacred hymns and participate in the langar. The festivities also include processions, or nagars kirtan, where devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, through the streets.

1. Akhand Path: A 48-hour uninterrupted recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib.

2. Prabhat Pheri: A morning procession of devotees singing hymns and carrying the Nishan Sahib.

3. Katha: An exposition of the Guru Granth Sahib.

4. Kirtan: The singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib.

5. Langar: A special community lunch open to people of all religions and backgrounds.

6. Ardas: A final prayer.