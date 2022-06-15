Hair is an important part of your appearance

The hair on your head is an essential part of who you are. It's an essential part of your identity as a person, and it can also be a major factor in how confident you feel about yourself.

There are many reasons why you should keep your hair looking nice and clean. Wash your hair regularly with shampoo and conditioner (or use dry shampoo if necessary, but sparingly as it leaves residue on the scalp).

This will keep the mane shiny, soft, and fragrant. Use a small quantity of hair product (styling wax or cream) to ensure your hairstyle stays intact for at least a few hours. You might as well score a date or two if you're consistent with trimming your beard or going completely clean shaven, whichever you prefer.