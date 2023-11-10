Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to Share

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, this festival is considered very auspicious for the purchase of gold, silver, precious stones and utensils. This year, Dhanteras falls today, Friday, November 10. You can make this day even more special by sharing Dhanteras wishes with your loved ones.

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes

• May your days be full of golden moments. Happy Dhanteras.

• On this auspicious Dhanteras, I hope that you and your family receive the choicest blessings of Goddess Laxmi, along with greater wealth, happiness, prosperity and success in the coming year.

• May the festival of Dhanteras illuminate your heart and home with joy and fill you with the glow of success. Warm wishes to you and your family. Happy Dhanteras.

• May Lord Kuber be a constant source of blessings for his success and wealth in the coming year. Wishing you a blessed and happy Dhanteras.

• May Goddess Lakshmi forever reside in your heart, guiding you towards a happy and peaceful life. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.

• Happy Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Ji grant you and your family strength and opportunities for a prosperous and happy life.

• May the Almighty shower you with opulence and prosperity, allowing you to spend a blessed day with your family and friends. Happy Dhanteras.

• May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj bless you and your family with good health, wealth and fortune on this holy occasion. Shubh Dhanteras.

• On Dhanteras, create beautifulrangolis and illuminate diyas in anticipation of the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj.

• Let's buy some gold and silver and celebrate the tradition.

• May you achieve all the wealth you desire in your life. Wishing you a warm and prosperous Dhantrayodashi 2023!

• I send you my sincere wishes on this Dhanteras. May you be blessed with wealth, financial stability and eternal happiness throughout the year.

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Messages

• May the Goddess of Wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with abundance, prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhantrayodashi.

• May every opportunity in your life become the best possibility for growth and prosperity. Wishing you a happy Dhantrayodashi!

• May the goddess of wealth adorn your abode with worldly treasures and continually grant prosperity to your life.

• May Devi Lakshmi bless you and your business, removing all obstacles from your path. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

• On this auspicious festival, may your life shine with silver, shine with gold and shine with diamonds.

• Wishing a very happy Dhanteras to all. May this day bring new hopes and beautiful dreams to our lives.

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Quotes

• “Dhanteras ka ye shubh din aaya, sabake liye naee khushiyaan laaya, Lakshmi, Ganesh viraaje aapake ghar mein, aur aapake parivaar par sada rahe khushiyon ki chhaaya”

• “Clean your house, draw rangolis and light diyas in anticipation of Goddess Lakshmi”

• “Say it mein khushiyaan, ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho, heere motee sa aapaka taaj ho, mite dooriyaan, sab aapake paas ho, aisa Dhanteras aapaka yeh saal ho.”

• “May this Dhantrayodashi illuminate new dreams, new hopes, paths to discover and different perspectives.”

• “May you and your family be granted abundant fortune and may you receive the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi now and always.”

• “May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower you and your family with wealth and prosperity on this day.”

• “Good health, great wealth and unlimited happiness – may all these be yours on this Dhanteras.”



