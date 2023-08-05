Happy Friendship Day 2023: Messages, Status and Quotes to Share

Friendship Day will be celebrated tomorrow, August 6, 2023. Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, so the date changes yearly. Friendship Day occupies an important place in our lives because everyone has a friend in one way or another.



There is no fun without friends; they make life easier, bearable and worth living. Friends are our saviours in disguise, and we can't be thankful enough for them. Friends will be the first to know our secrets, laugh at our actions and wipe away our tears when we are sad. August 6 is the day to make our friends feel loved, and we can do it by sharing WhatsApp quotes, wishes, messages and statuses for Friendship Day 2023.

Friendship Day Messages and Status

♦ It is important that we approach our friendship with love, effort and good intention.

♦ Friendships are a golden thing in this heavy, heavy world.

♦ Some friends change our life just by being a part of it.

♦ The best friends stay longer than usual just to make you feel better.

♦ Friendships make us realize that we can also feel homesick for people.

♦ Friendship is a deep emotional bond between people, especially those separated by distance or death.

♦ A best friend is an irreplaceable person who stands by her through all of life's ups and downs regardless of her problems, someone who laughs with you and cries with you.

♦ The best you can have and the best you can be is with friends. Happy Friendship Day.

♦ Friendships are your safe and peaceful haven, a comforting place in a noisy and chaotic world.

♦ Friends are someone who brightens up our boring and monotonous life.

♦ Best friends are someone who is in everything we do and becomes a part of who we are. They are not connected by blood but by the heart.

Friendship Day Quotes

♦ "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

♦ "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford

♦ "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson

♦ "A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside." — Winnie the Pooh

♦ "The best mirror is an old friend." — George Herbert

♦ "Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

♦ "Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend." — Sarah Dessen

♦ "Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled." — Ally Condie

♦ "A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies." — Aristotle

♦ "A true friend is forever a friend." — George MacDonald