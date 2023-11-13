Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Statuses To Share With The Family

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. The auspicious Hindu festival falls annually on the day after or a day after Diwali during the Pratipada tithi of the Kartik month. It can also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of the beginning of Pratipada Tithi. Also known as Annakoot, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this day. Also, devotees of Lord Krishna prepare food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour and green leafy vegetables and offer them to Lord Krishna.

