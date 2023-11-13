Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Whatsapp And Facebook Statuses To Share With The Family

Live
Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. The auspicious Hindu festival falls annually on the day after or a day after Diwali during the Pratipada tithi of the Kartik month
Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. The auspicious Hindu festival falls annually on the day after or a day after Diwali during the Pratipada tithi of the Kartik month. It can also be celebrated a day before Amavasya Tithi. But it depends on the time of the beginning of Pratipada Tithi. Also known as Annakoot, people worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat on this day. Also, devotees of Lord Krishna prepare food made from grains like wheat, rice, curry made from gram flour and green leafy vegetables and offer them to Lord Krishna.
If you and your loved ones are observing the festival of Govardhan Puja, you can share your best wishes with them on social media.
Govardhan Puja 2023 Wishes, Messages, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp Status:
- Those who are afraid of the storm, those in whose mind resides life, those who laugh even after seeing death, those in whose mind resides Krishna Kanhaiya. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- The love of Lord Krishna will protect you through the difficulties of life. I hope it blesses you abundantly on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.
- May we all learn to protect each other and share our sorrows to reduce them. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- Full of faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything in between. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- All salute the Lord of Gokul, all salute the son of Maa Yashoda, all salute Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- Celebrate the auspicious day with Lord Krishna in your heart and wish blessings from him in every step of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- I hope that the blessings of Lord Krishna illuminate your path and that of your loved ones with prosperity, brilliance and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above all. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- Care, share, love and protect! On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers you with his blessings and love. Wishing you and your family a happy Govardhan Puja.