Happy Sankranti Wishes 2023: Best Wishes, Messages to Share with Near & Dear

Makar Sankranti is a major Hindu festival, celebrated each year, to mark the arrival of fresh harvest. It is also believed that the day of Makar Sankranti is very auspicious for embarking upon new endeavors.



On this day, a holy dip is taken at the confluence of the Yamuna and Ganga Rivers in order to purify one's body and soul. This festival is also celebrated by worshiping Surya Dev (Sun God) and Goddess Sankranti. The festival marks the occasion when Goddess Sankranti Slew the demon Sankarasur.

Makar Sankranti also marks the transit of the Sun into the Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac Sign).

Below, you can find wishes and messages, which you can send to near and dear ones this Makar Sankranti.

• May the cheerful and beautiful celebrations of Makar Sankranti sprinkle many joys around us and make it a memorable day for us. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• Wishing a very happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones. May the bright colours and high spirits of this harvest festival always be present with us.

• Sending warm wishes of Makar Sankranti to you. May the bright sunshine of the Sun fill our lives with smiles and positivity.

• Happy Makar Sankranti! May the festivities of this harvest festival shower us with blessings to become successful and prosperous in everything we do.

• Hope Makar Sankranti brings joy to you and your loved ones. May all your wishes be fulfilled this year.

• May this Makar Sankranti bring the best opportunities to you for exploring every joy of life, and turning all your dreams into reality. May all your efforts turn into huge achievements.

• Wishing that this Makar Sankranti provides you a chance to get closer to your loved ones and become a reason for the smile on their face.

• For dear friend, wishing you a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti. I send gifts of prosperity for you to celebrate this festival and pray to the harvest Lord for the choicest blessings.

• On this auspicious day dedicated to harvesting, I hope that the almighty give you the strength to harvest all the happiness and success that you and your family deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May God help you prolong your happiness and success just like the prolonged days that we will have from now. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

• Dear sister, happy Makar Sankranti wishes for you with love. Let this festival bring prosperity and wealth to your life with a good harvest to dwell on.

• May the Sun God bring happiness and a lot of success and prosperity in your life. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti.

• On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I hope with all my heart that the Sun God may open doors of success and new paths in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May the Sun God throw rays of happiness and prosperity in your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti!

• May this harvest festival help you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• Today you wake up early to cherish the scorching sun and clear the sky with your kite flying skills. Happy Uttarayan to you and your beautiful family!

• For my sweet brother, sending good Makar Sankranti wishes to you. I send gifts to celebrate the harvest festival well and hope you love them.

• May the northward moving Sun give you all the strength to eliminate the pessimism in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• I hope you get all your favourite dishes and savour the sweet taste of gud today. Sending warm wishes of Sankranti, from my family to yours!

• May the divine rays of the sun bless you with fruits of joy and happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• For a cute friend, happy Makar Sankranti wishes for you. I would be there beside you soon to celebrate the festival of harvest together by lighting a bonfire and making merry.

• I hope the Sun's rays on this day dedicated to Surya ji are bright enough to wash out all the negativity around you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May you reach new points of happiness and cheerfulness like the beautiful kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May God bring a lot of colors in your life on this day of new beginnings. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti, from our family to yours!

• May this harvesting season bring you success and wealth. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

• I may be far away, but the warmth of my wishes will surely reach you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• I hope the winds on this auspicious day help you fly your kite up high as well as take you on new heights this year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• It's a day of new beginnings for everyone and new begins are full of thrills and experiences. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti from my family and me!

• May the rays of the sun fall on you, relieving you of all the sadness and negativity in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May the sun on this day dedicated to Surya be smiling at you, blessing you with tons of happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• May this festival bring you and your family with a lot of sweet surprises. Happy Makar Sankranti!

• I hope when you reading this message written from the bottom of my heart, you know that Surya Dev is looking and listening to you waiting for you to make a wish. I hope it comes true. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

• It is about new beginnings. And so, I hope whatever you start today may have fruitful outcomes.

• Just like our farmers are harvesting crops on this auspicious day, may God help you harvest all the happiness in the world. Happy Pongal!

• I hope the light sent by the Surya Dev help you silence all the people that criticise you with your success. Warm wishes of Sankranti!

• May the scorching Sun today help you eliminate all the negative vibes and pessimism in your life. Sending warm wishes of Makar Sankranti your way!

• I hope you will be able to cut all the kites in the sky along with any negativity in your beautiful life. Sending warm wishes of Sankranti your way!

• On this auspicious festival, may all the stars align in your favour and shower you with happiness and good health. Happy Makar Sankranti!