Happy Teddy Day 2023 : Wishes, Messages and Quotes

Love is in the air, very soon, we would be celebrating the valentine day. Everyone is immersed in the magic of romance. We find the new relationships are being formed and at the same time, the spark is back in the old ones.



On this Teddy day, wish your loved ones cute wishes and quotes.

Wishes and Messages

1. Teddy bears don't need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I am your teddy with a big heart. Happy Teddy Day!

2. By gifting you this teddy I want to show I am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine.

3. In this special Valentine's week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you!

4. No matter where I go or what I do, you are always there in my thoughts and heart. All I want to do is to take care and love you just like a soft and sweet teddy. Happy teddy day!

5. I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

6. Who said teddies aren't real... just look at you!!... You are the most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

7. "When I was a girl, I would always sleep with a teddy bear, and now when I am a woman, I have found my teddy bear in you. Happy Teddy Bear Day to you my love."

8. "It is you whom I want every morning before I start my day and every night when I go off to bed. You are the teddy I love. Happy Teddy Bear Day."

9. "All the stress and tension is gone when I have my teddy by my side giving me lots of hugs. Wishing a very Happy Teddy Bear Day to you."

10. "I just want to hug you and bring lots of happiness to you like a teddy bear. Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to you."

11. "In this stressful world, we all need a teddy whom we can hug and feel loved and protected. Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day 2023."

12. "The oc

13. casion of Teddy Day reminds us that this world needs lots of teddy bears to spread happiness around. Happy Teddy Day."

14. "Wishing a very Happy Teddy Day to you. No matter how difficult this life gets, you will always find me by your side like a teddy ready to hug you."

15. "When you are sad, all you need is a teddy hug to make you feel better. Warm wishes on Teddy Day to you my friend. I promise to be always there to hug you and hold you."

16. My teddy is very soft and cute. I am sending my teddy as a gift to you as you are more cute and lovely. Happy Teddy Bear Day dear.

Happy Teddy Day 2023 : Quotes

1. "A bedroom without a Teddy is like a face without a smile." – Unknown

2. . "A bear remains a bear – even when most of him has fallen off or worn away." – Unknown.

3. "Hugging a teddy bear works as a beautiful remedy when you are emotionally weak." – Unknown

4. "Cry hugging a teddy, and you will never be judged." – Unknown

5. "Teddy bears are there to spread love and happiness and fill our lives with goodness." – Unknown

6. . "You really don't have to be young to find a friend in a Teddy bear" – Rachel Newman

7. "Sometimes, all you need is a teddy bear and a hug from this soft and adorable creature." – Unknown

8. "When a Teddy Bear is, there is just no fear. With a teddy bear, happiness is always near." – Unknown

9. "There's always room for a snuggly teddy bear on your bed." – Unknown

10. "A bear knows all your secrets – and keeps them." – Roseanne Brown

11. "Bears sleep by day. At night they stay awake to chase away bad dreams" – Jesse O'Neil

12. "Bears need people. People need bears" – Pam Brown

13. "Bears are just about the only toy that can lose almost everything and maintain their dignity and worth." – Unknown

14. "Always keep a Teddy Bear nearby when you're in need of some comfort." – Unknown