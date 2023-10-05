Live
- Constable fires him self and his family
- Maha hospitals deaths: Congress demands probe by retired HC judge, spl session of legislature
- 1 dead, over 300 injured as Typhoon Koinu sweeps parts of Taiwan
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Breakthrough in first mountain tunnel achieved in Valsad in Gujarat
- India's voice being heard world over today, Cong has problem with this: Modi in poll-bound Rajasthan
- What was point of women's quota bill if it could not be implemented immediately: Priyanka Gandhi
- Cyber insurance gains momentum in India; set to witness exponential growth: Deloitte
- Tourism recovery in Asia-Pacific region strong and robust post pandemic: PATA
- Gold declines Rs 150; silver climbs Rs 300
- Industry groups hit back on telco’s demands to regulate, charge OTTs
Just In
Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
Every year on October 5, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the efforts of educators.
HAPPY WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on October 5, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the efforts of educators. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Education International ( IE), celebrates International Teachers' Day or World Teachers' Day. The celebrations also aim to understand how education systems, societies, communities and families actively identify, appreciate and support the teaching community.
World Teachers’ Day 2023: Quotes
Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes- Guy Kawasaki
The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires – William Arthur Ward
What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches- Karl Menninger
Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth- Helen Caldicott
If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life – Barack Obama
The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind- Kahlil Gibran
Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system- Sidney Hook
Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives- Andy Rooney
Good teachers make the best of a pupil’s means; great teachers foresee a pupil’s ends- Maria Callas
World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings
The life of a student without a teacher is a life without direction. Thank you for helping me discover the meaning of my life. Happy International Teacher's Day.
Best regards on World Teachers' Day. You are the one who has brought so much knowledge into my life and influenced me in so many ways.
I consider myself very lucky to have had you as a teacher who has helped me advance in my life. I wish you a very happy World Teachers' Day.
Teachers are the most inspiring source for a student…. They teach them many things every day and prepare them for the life that awaits them.
Teachers are the epitome of strength and patience because they never give up on their students and always continue working on them so that they have a better life.
A job like that of a teacher requires a lot of sacrifice and devotion, as well as patience and tenacity. Happy World Teachers' Day to all the wonderful teachers.
Happy teacher's day! It has been an honor to learn so much from you. Thanks for motivating me! More educators like you are needed in our schools and institutions.
All your efforts and hard work to bring out the best in us will never be rewarded in words. We can only be grateful to have a teacher like you!
You have always pushed me to study hard and get good scores, teacher. Never forget you. Happy teacher's day!
You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide and the candle of my life. I am deeply grateful that you are my teacher.