Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!

HAPPY WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year on October 5, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the efforts of educators. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Education International ( IE), celebrates International Teachers' Day or World Teachers' Day. The celebrations also aim to understand how education systems, societies, communities and families actively identify, appreciate and support the teaching community.

World Teachers’ Day 2023: Quotes

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes- Guy Kawasaki

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires – William Arthur Ward

What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches- Karl Menninger

Teachers are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth- Helen Caldicott

If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life – Barack Obama

The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind- Kahlil Gibran

Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system- Sidney Hook

Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives- Andy Rooney

Good teachers make the best of a pupil’s means; great teachers foresee a pupil’s ends- Maria Callas

World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

The life of a student without a teacher is a life without direction. Thank you for helping me discover the meaning of my life. Happy International Teacher's Day.

Best regards on World Teachers' Day. You are the one who has brought so much knowledge into my life and influenced me in so many ways.

I consider myself very lucky to have had you as a teacher who has helped me advance in my life. I wish you a very happy World Teachers' Day.

Teachers are the most inspiring source for a student…. They teach them many things every day and prepare them for the life that awaits them.

Teachers are the epitome of strength and patience because they never give up on their students and always continue working on them so that they have a better life.

A job like that of a teacher requires a lot of sacrifice and devotion, as well as patience and tenacity. Happy World Teachers' Day to all the wonderful teachers.

Happy teacher's day! It has been an honor to learn so much from you. Thanks for motivating me! More educators like you are needed in our schools and institutions.

All your efforts and hard work to bring out the best in us will never be rewarded in words. We can only be grateful to have a teacher like you!

You have always pushed me to study hard and get good scores, teacher. Never forget you. Happy teacher's day!

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide and the candle of my life. I am deeply grateful that you are my teacher.