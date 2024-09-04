Hartalika Teej 2024: Clarifying the Observance Date

As Hartalika Teej approaches, many are eager to determine whether the fast should be observed on September 5 or 6 this year. The confusion stems from the fact that the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which is crucial for the celebration of Hartalika Teej, spans across both these dates.

Determining the Correct Date

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:21 PM on September 5 and continues until 3:01 PM on September 6, according to the Panchang. To identify the most auspicious time for observing the fast, it is essential to follow the Udayati Tithi, which is determined based on sunrise. Observers of the fast should adhere to the Udayati Tithi for a proper and spiritually fulfilling observance.

Auspicious Date and Puja Timing

In 2024, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Friday, September 6. On September 5, the Bhadrapada Shukla Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect at sunrise, which occurs at 6:01 AM. However, the crucial Tritiya Tithi begins with the sunrise on September 6 at 6:02 AM.

For those observing the festival on September 6, the Puja Muhurat is from 6:02 AM to 8:33 AM. If the Puja cannot be performed during this time, it can also be conducted in the evening after sunset, which will occur at 6:36 PM. During this time, devotees often gather to listen to the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha. Additionally, the Abhijeet Muhurat on this day is from 11:54 AM to 12:44 PM.

Choghadiya Muhurat for Hartalika Teej 2024

For further auspicious timings, the following Choghadiya Muhurat should be considered:

Char-General Muhurat: 6:02 AM to 7:36 AM

Laabh-Unnati Muhurat: 7:36 AM to 9:10 AM

Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurat: 9:10 AM to 10:45 AM

Shubh-Uttam Muhurat: 12:19 PM to 1:53 PM

Char-General Muhurat: 5:02 PM to 6:36 PM

Avoiding Inauspicious Times

It is crucial to avoid performing any rituals during inauspicious periods. On Hartalika Teej, Rahukaal, considered unfavourable for worship, will be from 10:45 AM to 12:19 PM. Observers are advised to steer clear of this time for any religious activities.