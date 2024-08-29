Hartalika Teej 2024: Guidelines for Husbands During Their Wives’Vrat

Hartalika Teej is a significant ritual observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The Vrat, known for its rigorous nature, requires women to abstain from food, water, and fruits from sunrise on the day of the Vrat until sunrise the following day. Alongside these strict rules, there are additional customs women follow. Husbands, too, are expected to be mindful of certain practices on this day. In 2024, Hartalika Teej Vrat will be observed on September 6. To honour this occasion, husbands should follow specific guidelines to support their wives' devotion.

1. Avoiding Conflicts and Arguments

The Hartalika Teej Vrat is undertaken by women for the well-being of their husbands, making it crucial for husbands to be considerate and avoid any form of conflict. They should refrain from saying or doing anything that could hurt their wives. On this auspicious day, maintaining harmony and understanding is essential. Husbands are advised to avoid fighting or arguing with their wives to ensure a peaceful and supportive environment.

2. Refraining from Tamasic Foods

On the day of Hartalika Teej, husbands should avoid consuming tamasic foods such as alcohol, meat, fish, garlic, and onion. Observing a sattvic diet is important to align with the purity and sanctity of the day. This gesture not only supports their wives' spiritual efforts but also reflects the husband's commitment to the Vrat's significance.

3. Practicing Self-Restraint

During the Hartalika Teej Vrat, it is vital for husbands to exercise self-restraint in their thoughts, actions, and words. Both partners should strive for purity in their conduct, and husbands should fully support their wives in this endeavour. They must be careful not to engage in any activity that could potentially break their wife's fast, thereby showing respect for the Vrat's sanctity.

4. Honouring the Tradition with Gifts

Hartalika Teej is a day when wives dress like newlyweds and worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for a happy married life. In return, husbands should honour this tradition by treating their wives with love and care. Purchasing new clothes, wedding-related items, or jewellery for their wives is a thoughtful way to acknowledge their devotion. These gestures not only celebrate the occasion but also strengthen the marital bond.

5. Respecting In-Laws

On Hartalika Teej, a woman's family often sends her special gifts. It is important for husbands to respect their wives' families and refrain from mocking or criticizing them if these gifts are not received for some reason. Instead, husbands should step in and make necessary arrangements themselves, demonstrating respect and love towards their wives and their families.

HartalikaTeej 2024: Auspicious Timings

• Start of Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya Tithi: September 5, Thursday, from 12:21 pm

• End of Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya Tithi: September 6, Friday, until 3:01 pm

• Morning Teej Puja Time: 6:02 am to 8:33 am

• Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat: From 6:36 pm onwards

By following these guidelines, husbands can support their wives' HartalikaTeejVrat and contribute to the happiness and longevity of their marriage.