Charles Darwin wrote that there was no country in the world that did not practice tattooing or some other form of permanent body decoration. Pain is an unavoidable aspect of tattooing and to many people its endurance is intrinsic to initiation.

In today's world, being an artist is tough and making that art your living is a tougher job. While we talk about the tattoos and tattoos art, one tends to relate it to the male dominated profession.

But, there are also a lot of girls too who are making their mark here. One such artist is Sravanti Kadiam. Hailing from a remote village in Ongole to be a part of this metro life has never been easy for her.

But, to make a mark, she put a lot of effort and hard work. Recollecting memories, the city-based artist says being where she is today was not an easy thing. But her love for it made her go beyond her dreams. She says that the foremost thing one needs to have as an artist is the love for the work and rest falls in place eventually.

"I had to gather a lot of courage as every day is a challenge. This profession requires you to be up for the clients all the time. There are clients who are afraid of having a tattoo but still want to have one. They need to be convinced. You should be able to see the blood of people.

There are people who come drunk to the studio and want a tattoo done. They need to be handled as it is not legal to itch tattoo for those under the influence of alcohol," says, Sravanthi.

"There are a lot of reasons that people want a tattoo done for. a few want to show love. A few get it done in someone's memory, to hide scars or for expressing self-love. To take care of all these emotions and to ink them without having a chance of rewriting is a really tricky job.

Trends in the tattoo industry are not new, couple tattoo have always been trending and now it's a group tattoos that have come up as a new thing, with the family or a group of people having similar kind of tattoos all at a time.

Though it looks like a profession that is larger than life and mere artistic, there is high risk involved, also makes you vulnerable to people and disease like Aids," she adds asking the aspiring tattoo artists to have love and determination for the work.