25 Lakh Health Insurance: Who Should Consider It?

In the current world, Rs. 25 Lakh health insurance coverage is beneficial compared to the mounting cost of clinical care. While medical treatment costs are growing drastically, having adequate health coverage can bring financial security and peace of mind. You can invest in Rs. 25 lakh health insurance to prevent financial burden and hassle during your time of need. It will be a necessary choice in 2025.

Continue reading this article to get details of the insurance plan, including coverage, key features to consider, and the required documents for purchase.

What is a 25 Lakh Health Insurance Plan?

25 lakh healthcare insurance offers extensive coverage limits and financial protection compared to standard health insurance or student health insurance for medical care expenses. This insurance plan provides Rs. 25 lakhs to support healthcare expenses, including surgical procedures, hospitalisation, outpatient and consultation expenses.

Considering a Rs. 25 lakh health insurance policy, individuals and families can obtain a comprehensive range of treatments and medical services without worrying about substantial costs.

Who Can Consider Buying a Rs. 25 Lakh Health Insurance Plan?

It is a recognisable fact that healthcare costs will increase in the future. In addition, hospitalisation fees will contribute to a financial dent in savings and stress in life. Furthermore, if the only earning person in a family is hospitalised, it will cause mental stress to everyone. So the Rs. 25 lakh health insurance policy is considerable for all 18 to 65 aged people, including:

Individuals with chronic illness or pre-existing health conditions Families with a high risk of unforeseen medical costs Families with multiple members Individuals and families with a history of hereditary disorders

Further, those who plan to increase their present insurance coverage can consider upgrading instead of purchasing a new policy.

What are the Key Features of Considering a 25 Lakh Insurance?

The Rs. 25 lakh health insurance policy involves numerous features to offer financial protection, which are:

Financial Support

This policy comes with the highest maximum financial limit, which is sufficient to receive good-quality treatment and health services. Policyholders do not have to worry about major emergency treatments, costly surgeries and prolonged hospitalisation charges.

Hospitalisation Facilities

This insurance plan covers several costs associated with healthcare services, including specialist fees and diagnosis charges. It covers inpatient costs, post-hospitalisation charges for a limited period, ambulance charges, surgery, ICU charges and hospital room rents.

Cashless Network

This comprehensive insurance policy permits access to a large network of hospitals, more than 14,000 network hospitals with cashless treatment facilities. So, policyholders do not need to incur medical care costs that they experience during emergencies. Individuals may have access to an expanded network of clinics, hospitals, specialists and health centres.

Lifetime Renewal Option

This policy offers a lifetime renewal facility to policyholders. For example, you can renew the policy for as long as needed. Individuals who consider a Rs. 25 lakh health insurance scheme can renew the insurance regardless of age, claim history or health condition. It ensures continued financial protection throughout the lives of policyholders and their families.

No-Claim Bonus

Considering Rs. 25 lakh health insurance policyholders can access the monetary benefit of a no-claim bonus. This feature increases coverage benefits for the next policy tenure and extends by a maximum of 50% for five claim-free years.

Coverage for Pre-existing Diseases and Critical Treatment

This insurance scheme offers add-on pay options for supporting critical illness treatment, including cancer, renal failure, cerebrovascular accident and myocardial infarction. Furthermore, this health insurance policy covers treatment expenses for pre-existing diseases after a waiting period of 1 to 3 years, depending on policy terms and conditions.

Comprehensive Benefits

Rs. 25 lakh health insurance plans cover day-care treatment costs that do not require 24 hours of hospitalisation, including dialysis, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, cataract surgery, etc. This plan covers all essentials of maternity and infant care, including prenatal care, delivery and labour, and postpartum care of both child and mother.

All these features make the health insurance scheme more suitable depending on the vital needs of policyholders.

What are the Potential Document Required for Buying a 25 Lakh Health Insurance?

Treatment in the private health sector is skyrocketing, so buying health insurance plans for family is necessary. Before purchasing the Rs. 25 lakh health insurance, everyone will require the following documents: identity proof, address evidence, and income proof, including:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Passport

Driving incense

Salary Slip or bank statement

Form 16 for verification

Passport-sized photographs

How to Buy a Health Insurance Plan Online?

Here is the streamlined, simple process of purchasing a medical insurance policy online.

First, you have to visit the official website of your chosen insurance company. Choose a health insurance plan category. Now, choose an insurance plan according to your desired coverage, affordability or premiums and the sum insured. Provide the necessary details, including your full name, mobile number, email address, and PIN code. Select your required sum insured, then date of birth and term period and disclose pre-existing disease if you or any of your family members have any. Fill in the other required details, such as total members, children, age of members, etc. Premium will be calculated, then click "Buy Now" to complete your insurance purchase.

Final Words

Individuals aged 18 to 65 are eligible to purchase this Rs. 25 lakh health insurance policy. Families and individuals with high medical expenses and a family history of hereditary disorders and chronic illnesses should consider this comprehensive insurance coverage. This health insurance scheme offers the highest coverage limit and an expanded network of clinics, hospitals, and premium centres.