4-Year-Old Girl Gets New lease of life with Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplantation

American Oncology Institute (AOI) Hyderabad successfully treated a 4-year-old girl through a groundbreaking Haploidentical stem cell transplantation, where her mother served as a donor. The young patient, named Deepika, initially sought medical help due to bleeding gums and frequent nosebleeds (epistaxis).

Her condition was further complicated by a drastically low platelet count (thrombocytopenia), which reached a critical level of 3000. Suspecting immune thrombocytopenia, Dr Ashok Kumar, Haemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at AOI initiated treatment with steroids. Upon further investigation, her bone marrow tests indicated amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia, a rare congenital disorder where the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient platelets.

Dr Ashok Kumar, shared his insights, saying, "Congenital amegakaryocytic thrombocytopenia (CAMT) is a rare, inherited disorder characterized by a severely low number of megakaryocytes, a type of bone marrow cell that makes platelets that are important for clotting and preventing bleeding. Deepika's case exemplifies the extraordinary resilience of young patients and the power of advanced medical interventions. Our collaborative approach, combined with her mother's selfless contribution as a donor, paved the way for this heartening success."

Advancing their diagnostic efforts, the medical team employed Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and identified a homozygous MPL mutation, a genetic alteration related to congenital a megakaryocytic thrombocytopenia. Given the complexity of the case, AOI Hyderabad's experts decided on a curative approach—Haploidentical stem cell transplantation, using Deepika's mother as the donor.



The peritransplant period proved difficult for Deepika, as she encountered complications such as seizures, hypertension, and others. However, the medical team managed these symptoms with proper medication and ensure her safety and recovery. After five months of rigorous medical care, Deepika made remarkable progress. Her platelet count improved significantly, exceeding 100,000, a positive sign of her body's response to the treatment. As her health stabilized, her medications were carefully tapered, and she now relies on a single medication.



Dr Prabhakar P, Regional Chief Operating Officer, expressing his views stated, "By embracing cutting-edge treatments and fostering a nurturing environment, we aspire to provide hope and healing to every patient and family that walks through our doors. Deepika's journey to recovery after undergoing a rare and complex Haploidentical stem cell transplantation underlines AOI’s dedication to pushing medical boundaries for the betterment of patients' lives."



