6 Important Corona Precautionary Measures Doled Out By Mahesh Babu

Most of the world is under control of the deadly disease Corona and it made more than half of the world to go locked down with its contagious effects.

Be it the USA, Italy, Iran, India, Japan or European countries, the Corona cases are increasing day by day and are making people stay in the fear of this disease.

Even celebrities are strictly following the Corona precautionary measures and are staying away from the shootings. They are staying at home but being active on social media and are spreading awareness to their fans regarding this disease.

Yesterday on the occasion of Ugadi festival, Mahesh Babu has wished his fans and also shared a few useful tips regarding this disease. He shared it on his Twitter page… Have a look!

1. The first and important step is to stay at home and step out in case of any emergency.

2. If you touch anything then wash your hands with a hand wash or a soap at least for 20-30 seconds.

3. Be careful with your face, strictly don't touch your nose, eyes and mouth.

4. Do hold a tissue if you are coughing or sneezing.

5. Do understand the importance of social distancing and strictly maintain 3m distance from other people.

6. Do use a mask if you are feeling unwell and go for Covid-19 test is you are if you feel you are suffering from Corona symptoms.

He also said the people to believe only the information which is doled out by official sites!!!