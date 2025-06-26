A five-step vitamin therapy for radiant skin

Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, India’s pioneering brand in aromatherapy-based and natural skincare, has unveiled its latest innovation – the Vita Boost Advanced Serum Mask, a five-step facial treatment designed to energize dull, tired skin with the rejuvenating power of essential vitamins.

Building on a legacy of over 30 years in clean beauty, the brand has combined nature’s healing extracts with scientific skincare to deliver a spa-like experience. The Vita Boost Advanced Serum Mask features five essential skin-loving vitamins – A, B5, C, E, and F – each known for their specific dermatological benefits.

Vitamin-powered skincare:

Vitamin A (Retinol): Revives skin cells, fades scars, and improves texture.

Vitamin B5 (Panthenol): Deeply hydrates and supports the skin’s natural barrier.

Vitamin C: Brightens the complexion and boosts collagen.

Vitamin E: Neutralizes free radicals and soothes irritation.

Vitamin F: Locks in moisture and strengthens the skin’s lipid layer.

The treatment follows a five-step protocol:

Vita boost cleanser – Removes dirt and preps the skin.

Vita boost scrub – Gently exfoliates for smoothness.

Serum activator lotion – Prepares the skin with a potent blend of Aloe Vera, Witch Hazel, and Hydrolyzed Silk.

Candy mask with vita boost serum – Infuses the skin with a vitamin-rich serum.

Final massage – Locks in nutrients and boosts circulation.

Free from parabens, petrochemicals, alcohol, and artificial fragrances, the Vita Boost Advanced Serum Mask aligns with the brand’s clean beauty philosophy and suits all skin types. Post-treatment care includes using Aroma Magic Grapefruit Face Wash, Cucumber Sunscreen SPF 30, and Insta Radiance Green Tea Pack for long-lasting results.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar, the visionary behind the brand, continues to redefine skincare through holistic, nature-powered solutions. The Vita Boost Advanced Serum Mask is now available for professional use at certified salons and spas across India, as well as on the brand’s official website www.aromamagic.com.

Combining simplicity, efficacy, and natural goodness, the Vita Boost Advanced Serum Mask offers professionals and skincare enthusiasts a luxurious new way to achieve radiant, healthy skin.