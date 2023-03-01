All about mental health and wellbeing

One of biggest challenges for the working population across the world today is the maintenance of mental health and wellbeing. With global events impacting and affecting both the work and the workplace work, the ability of employees to cope with constant change has become a major determinant of health.

While men and women are both subjected to health issues, it is working women who are faced with unique situations that can impact their mental health. For them, work environment can be stressful with continuous scrutiny of job performance by managers and peers, worrying about career advancement opportunities and maintaining a healthy work-life balance between the workplace and home. Additionally, women may experience gender-based discrimination or harassment, which contributes to a decline in psychological wellbeing. It is time that governments, organisations, leaders and medical professionals took cognisance of this and worked towards regulations, policies, campaigns and targeted health solutions to address the issues surrounding women's health at work. None of this can begin without a clear understanding of the multitude of problems that women encounter.

For working women, one of the biggest tight-rope walks is the balance between home and work. With women managing multiple roles simultaneously, stress and burnout are common. Demanding deadlines, and heavy workloads lead them to ignore self-care.

Gender-based discrimination, harassment and bias are unfortunately seen at workplaces. Organisations would do well to build a culture of diversity and inclusion. Creating awareness, providing training on unconscious bias, gender sensitivity etc. would only be the first step. Senior leaders, managers and peers will have to walk the talk and demonstrate gender-equality by providing opportunities for growth to Another factor that can impact the mental wellbeing of working women is gender-based discrimination or harassment. Women may experience microaggressions or bias in the workplace, which can contribute to feelings of frustration, anger, or inadequacy.

Personal life challenges also have an impact on the mental wellbeing of working women. Relationship or family problems, financial stress or health issues are common examples.

How can employers support the female members of their workforce to achieve better mental health and wellbeing?

To get working women started and to support them on the wellbeing journey, employers could offer flexibility in work arrangements, allowing remote work or elastic schedules, which may help women manage their time better and achieve a better work-life balance.

Creating a workplace culture that values diversity and inclusivity, providing regular training on unconscious bias and gender sensitivity to male and female employees can help. Having female representation at all levels of the organisation, including top leadership roles, is critical to instil and build confidence.

Most organisations have an extremely underutilised employee assistance program (EAP), to provide counselling and support for personal and professional issues. Creating visibility for the EAP and having a formal Mental Wellbeing Program for the organisation could increase the utilisation of this important service.