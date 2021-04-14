Annually India to make 85 Crore Sputnik Doses, Can Vaccinate 42 Crore Individuals 

More than 850 million doses of Sputnik would be produced in India annually, The Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF). It further added, India, is the 60th nation to approve the usage of Sputnik V, against Corona Virus.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories would start supplying the above vaccines, imported from Russia, in the month of May. When the production speeds up, in our nation, the drug major would also be tapping the domestically sourced jabs.

What has still not yet determined is, vaccine pricing and how many doses would be supplied at the outset. Talks between both centre as well as Hyderabad based drug is on.

Positive Phase III clinical trials

The Sputnik V, Vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure by the Drug Controller General of India. This is based on the positive data received from additional Phase III local clinical trials in India, conducted in partnership with DR Reddy's Laboratories as well as clinical trials in Russia.

Sputnik: 3 Billion people or 40% of entire global population

The above vaccine has got approval for usage in varied nations having a population nearing to three billion or about forty percent of the entire global population. Our nation, India also has approved Sputnik V. for usage against Infectious Disease such as Corona Virus, the Russia's Sovereign wealth fund, has said this, in the statement. It further added, our nation, is the most populated nation, which have registered the above vaccine and it is also leading production hub for Sputnik V.

Strategic partner for production of Sputnik V

As we all are aware of the fact, India is vaccine manufacturing hub and adding feather to its hat, India has become a strategic partner for production of Sputnik V. The RDIF has successfully created partnership with many India's leading pharmaceutical companies for production of Sputnik V, which will offer both vaccinations to the Indian population as well as global distribution of the vaccine.