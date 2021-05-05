Asthma patients most vulnerable to coronavirus

Vijayawada: When the second wave of Covid pandemic claims many lives in the State and the country, asthma patients are vulnerable about pandemic because it is related to respiratory problems and lungs.

Doctors suggest that asthma can be controlled with proper guidance of doctors and treatment. To mark the World Asthma Day to be observed on May 5, specialist doctors try to dispel myths about Asthma and give suggestion on treatment and controlling the disease.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disorder of the lungs in which there is inflammation (swelling) of the airways in the lungs. Due to this inflammation, the airways are narrowed, and the lungs become vulnerable to various allergens which act as triggers for an asthma attack. Dust, cold, pollen, furry pets, virus, air pollutants, and even emotional agitation act as triggers for an asthma attack.

These attacks can be prevented via inhalation therapy which requires long term medication. Misconceptions that these medications are addictive is wrong and we need to counter them with right awareness on asthma. Talking about Asthma, Dr MS Gopala Krishna, Pulmonologist, Ayush, explained that although asthma is not curable, it is possible to gain control over it and lead a normal active life.

Here the correct treatment and adherence to asthma management is crucial. Dr Gopala Krishna suggested that inhalation therapy is the best and safest way to control asthma as it reaches the lungs of the patients directly and starts acting immediately.

Asthma cases are prevalent in India. According to 'The Global Burden of Disease Report', around 93 million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases in India. Out of this around 37 million are asthmatics. India contributes to only 11.1 percent of the global asthma burden. However, it accounts for over 42 per cent of all global asthma deaths making it the asthma capital of the world.

Highlighting the importance of inhalers, Dr VVSDSR Sagar, pulmonologist, Capital Hospital points out that due to its chronic nature, asthma requires long-term treatment and inhalers play a predominant part in leading a healthy life with asthma. Many patients frequently underutilise their medications or use their inhalers incorrectly, which at times cause them to discontinue treatment means stopping the very thing that is keeping the patient fit and healthy.

Patients should always consult their doctor on asthma management and the use of inhalers. It should not be stopped without consultation. Doctors list down the myths they encounter in their day to day practice and emphasise that this World Asthma Day we need to uncover the misconception around asthma and inhalers.