Autism, ADHD scope in Homeopathy

Autism is a neurological developmental disorder, ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). This disorder impacts one’s behaviour, learning, and communication abilities. The brain is not fully developed, causing a lack of physical and mental activities. Children are less interactive, not responding to sounds/names, and have less eye-to-eye contact in this condition. This is also caused by complications at the time of birth and thyroid deficiency. If pointed towards an item, they can’t relate to the item instead can only see fingers, and there is a lack of coordination. Children born to parents who are exposed to polluted environments, maternal marriages, and hereditary conditions are also at risk. In premature deliveries, if the baby’s weight is 2.2-2.5 kgs, chances are the head would be more significant than normal, and there may be Micro and Hydrocephalic conditions. Treatment should be carried out after scanning the mother’s health history. Sometimes, they have difficulty controlling their violent behaviour and don’t listen to their parents. Sometimes their minds stimulate them to do physical activities way beyond their capabilities.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) symptoms are fidgeting, impulsivity, repetition of words or actions, mood swings, and difficulty in focusing and learning. They can be more affectionate towards anything or toys and may not want to disassociate from them at any cost. There may be sibling rivalry and difficulty pronouncing certain letters. To clarify whether a child is active or suffering from ADHD, interviews and observations on various aspects like homework and sports behaviour in school indicate the levels of physical and mental activities. A scale rating of more than five points indicates hyperactivity. There may also be difficulties in motor coordination and sleep-related problems. Studies worldwide show that homeopathy is clinically relevant and produces precise, robust results in treating ADHD. Some medicines that help control the symptoms are 1. Calcinosin for sleep-related issues, 2. Agaricus for controlling muttering, and 3. Ceprum metallicum, which acts on obsessive and angry behaviours.

Developmental disorders in children include:

Conduct disorders - The main one is Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD). This can be seen in children between 8-12 years old. They deliberately annoy others and blame others for their own mistakes, skip classes, run away from home, stay out at night, etc. Parents should be given behaviour therapy training, which helps strengthen the parent-child relationship.

Intellectual disability - Limits a person’s ability to learn at an expected level and function in daily life. Fragile Syndrome, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, severe head injury cause this.

