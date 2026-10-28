Beyond the Diagnosis: The People Behind the Search for Better Health.

Living with a chronic health condition can mean years of trying to connect the dots. One treatment leads to another, symptoms persist, and the question of why the body is struggling can remain unanswered.

For iThrive Founder and CEO Mugdha Pradhan, this search was personal. After experiencing depression, obesity and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis herself, she began looking beyond individual symptoms and examining how different aspects of health could be connected. With a master’s degree in nutrition and over two decades of leadership experience, Mugdha brought together her understanding of nutrition, research and systems thinking to build a different approach to healthcare. She founded iThrive in 2019 with a vision to help people understand their health beyond isolated symptoms and diagnoses, using a more personalised, root cause driven approach.

This philosophy shapes the iThrive Alive Program, which takes a personalized approach to understanding an individual’s health. Rather than looking at the symptoms or the blood work results in isolation, the team always considers health history, current symptoms, nutrition, lifestyle, environment, health choices and relevant investigations together. The process begins with a Root Cause Analysis (RCA), which examines roughly more than 60+ blood markers, involving indicators related to blood sugar regulation, thyroid function as well as other aspects of metabolic health. These results are interpreted alongside the individual’s health history and concerns to identify patterns that might warrant further attention. The findings help inform personalised nutrition along with lifestyle recommendations, with ongoing support available through the 12 week Alive Program. The aim is to develop a more complete understanding of the individual’s health and use that very context to guide the next steps.

What sets iThrive Alive Program apart is its integrative approach, built around eight elements: Light, Water, Earth, Sound, Air, Fire, Sky and Consciousness. These shape different aspects of the programme, from nutrition, supplementation, hydration and movement to light exposure, breathwork, sound healing, meditation and awareness practices. By bringing all these elements together alongside personalised nutrition and clinical insights, Alive aims to support a more holistic approach to health that considers not just the body, but also a person’s environment, daily habits and emotional wellbeing.

The experiences of people who have worked with iThrive offer a glimpse into what personalised care can look like in practice. The iThrive Alive Program reviews and testimonials mostly speak not just about health changes, but also regarding the experience of being guided, supported and in fact heard throughout the process.

Carrieanne Rodrigues, who sought support for her daughter after nearly 8 years of trying a lot of treatments and antibiotics, highlighted the team’s patience, in-depth explanations and most importantly regular follow ups. She also shared how the dietary changes that was recommended for her daughter positively influenced the health as well as wellbeing of the entire family.

In another feedback, Nitin Himatsingka described a year-long journey with iThrive after struggling with recurring stomach issues and trying on several approaches. He appreciated the programme’s wider focus on diet, sleep, supplementation and mental wellbeing, as well as the team’s continued attention to his concerns. Reflecting on his experience, he also described feeling better than he had in years.

Another client review comes from Megha Madannavar, who shared her experience with the iThrive mentorship programme. She credited her mentor, Dhanashri, for being quite supportive, approachable as well as patient throughout the journey. According to Megha, the guidance helped her understand the concepts quite better and build confidence in herself as a Functional Nutritionist. Her client feedback highlights how consistent mentorship can support both learning as well as professional growth.

Indrani’s feedback again reflects another aspect of client progress: feeling confident enough to sustain the changes made along the way. She shared that with potential iThrive’s assistance and her own discipline, she had reached a point where she felt very happy with her progress and capable of maintaining her dietary choices independently. Her experience also speaks to the importance of building confidence and sustainable habits, rather than entirely being dependent on continued guidance for every decision.

These are a few examples of what personalized care can literally look like taking time to understand concerns, explaining the process and supporting people as they make changes.

Every health journey is different, and no single approach guarantees the same outcome for everyone. But looking at the symptoms alongside relevant health information can offer a much more informed starting point for deciding what actually needs attention.

For Mugdha and the team at iThrive Alive Program, the goal is not simply to respond to a diagnosis. It is to help people understand their health more deeply, make informed decisions and find a concise way forward that considers the whole person.